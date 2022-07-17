Man suspected of home invasion, sexual assault of neighbor fatally shot by Chandler police

A man who Chandler police suspected of invading a home and sexually assaulting a neighbor was shot and killed by officers after they say he confronted them with a knife Sunday morning near Frye and Dobson roads.

The man identified as Tyson W. Cobb, 44, was a resident of the same apartment complex as the victim, according to Sgt. Jason McClimans, a spokesperson with the Chandler Police Department. McClimans said Cobb was a stranger to the victim, and was armed with a knife when he broke into the home around 3 a.m.

Officers responded and when they identified Cobb with the help of the victim, roommates and witnesses, he barricaded inside his apartment, according to McClimans. Cobb, still armed with a knife, got out of his apartment and started jumping on rooftops, police said.

Officers used "less lethal rounds" which had no effect, McClimans said in an email.

Officers said Cobb jumped from the rooftop, confronting law enforcement officials with the knife. Both of the officers shot him.

Cobb was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers or other community members were injured.

The victim was cooperating with the investigation, receiving medical treatment and was offered post-traumatic treatment, according to McClimans.

Chandler police will release a critical incident briefing video in the coming weeks, McClimans said in an emailed statement.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.