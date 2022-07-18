ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10: Get active and have fun in Montgomery this week

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
We're packed with family fun this week, with a big dose of art appreciation.

Movie Mondays screening 'Luca' at amphitheater

There's something kind of fishy about Monday's movie at Riverfront Amphitheater. Movie Mondays, presented by Guardian Credit Union, is screening the Disney Pixar film "Luca." It's a tale of two mercreature boys who just want to have fun on land. The movie begins at dusk. Vendors will be on site, but picnics are welcome. Bring chairs and blankets. Enter the park through the downtown Montgomery tunnel on Commerce Street.

Get into the Montgomery Zoo for half price

Want to go to the Montgomery Zoo, 2301 Coliseum Parkway, and save a little green? Thrifty Tuesdays continue to offer half-price admission. You have to buy them in person Tuesday between noon and 4 p.m. You also can't combine this with any other discounts or coupon. So get wild about savings and go to the zoo.

Paint your pets art class in Pike Road

Sit, roll over... now stand perfectly still while we paint you. Steven Davis will lead a pet portrait painting workshop Wednesday and Thursday, courtesy of the Pike Road Arts Council. This is just in time for all the folks who just attended their pet adoption event. It's happening at the Arts Center, 944 Wallahatchie Road. Send an email to coordinator Patty Payne at patty@pikeroad.us to register. There's also more festive pet fun ahead on Saturday. Get pet photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bye Bye Birdie: The Musical opens Thursday

Performances open Thursday for Bye Bye Birdie: The Musical, and will run through July 31 at Millbrook Community Players, 5720 Main St., Millbrook. It features music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, and is based on the book by Michael Stewart. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. millbrooktheater.com.

Montgomery Biscuits giveaways and fireworks for Gump Weekend

We're taking a step into the "Forrest Gump" universe this weekend in Montgomery:

  • Greenbow Biscuits Replica Jersey Giveaway: The Montgomery Biscuits are giving away 1,000 adult size Greenbow Biscuits jerseys to first 1,000 fans 15 and older at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday. Game starts at at 6:35 p.m.
  • Fitness Night & MAX Fireworks: the Biscuits will host night full of games at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday, with the game starting at 6:05 p.m. MAX Fireworks after the game.
  • Kids Replica Jersey Giveaway: The Biscuits giving away kids replica jerseys to first 500 fans 14 and under at Riverwalk Stadium on Sunday. The game starts at 3:33 p.m.

Get tickets online at biscuitsbaseball.com.

More Garden Glow jazz, gospel

The third and final Garden Glow for the month is a jazz and gospel night featuring Coleman Woodson III. It's all happening at the Shakespeare Garden, to the right of Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery's Blount Cultural Park. General admission tickets are $10, and can be purchased online at asf.net/garden-glow. Packages with admission and a charcuterie box or cheese box are available for $30, but must be pre-ordered by 2 p.m. Thursday. Gates open Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Color Run/Walk on Saturday

A whole bunch of colorful family fun is ahead Saturday at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex, 300 Brown Springs Road, Montgomery. Move MGM is presenting the Color Run/Walk, a massive move and groove workout. Guests will get to run through showers of color. Along with the color run, there will be Zumba, Hip-Hop Xtreme, and yoga. Sign up for free online at movemgm.com/mgmevents.

River and Blues Music & Arts Festival returns to Wetumpka

We're all in for a big ol' day of music Saturday in downtown Wetumpka, and it's free! Music starts at 5 p.m. with The Lo-Fi Loungers. The Jukebox Brass Band is from 6-7 p.m., followed by BonBon Vivant from 7:15 to 9 p.m. The evening caps off with Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, on stage from 9:15 until 11 p.m. There will be an arts show, a kid zone, and food vendors will be there. Admission is free. Coolers and chairs are welcome. wetumpkaal.gov/events/river-and-blues-music-arts-festival

MAMA's president Alesia Gilliland needs your help

Alicia Gilliland, president of the Montgomery Area Musicians Association, is facing some serious health issues. She's a person who has volunteered to raise awareness and funds for Montgomery area musicians. She's helped youths experience the joy of learning music. Now she needs help, On Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Sinclair's East, 7847 Vaughn Road in Montgomery, they'll have a night of music from OTI and Bama Sound. Donations will be accepted for Gilliland's care. Donations can also be made online at montgomerymusicians.org. MAMA is a charitable organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

Stars on the Riverfront opens Sunday

Amazing dance performances, begin Sunday beside the Alabama River from the Alabama Dance Theatre. Stars on the Riverfront is happening at Riverwalk Amphitheater. These are free performances for audiences of all ages, performed by ADT's Summer Intensive Students. It features original, new pieces by both guest and resident choreographers. Audience members can bring a picnic, or enjoy one of the food trucks on site — Kona Ice, That’s My Dog, and Streetside Eats. Gates open at 6 p.m, with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Enter the park through the downtown Montgomery tunnel on Commerce Street. Visit alabamadancetheatre.com or call 334-625-2590.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

The Montgomery Advertiser

