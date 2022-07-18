ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet adoption day at the ballpark

MOOSIC, Pa. — In addition to fly balls and strikeouts, visitors to PNC Field in Moosic got to meet some furry friends at the ball game Sunday afternoon. It was pet adoption day at the game, and area rescues were...

Newswatch 16

A simply sweet bake-off in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A sweet competition was held Wednesday in Lackawanna County. Hundreds gathered at Constantino's Catering in Clarks Summit to sample a variety of pastries as part of the Great Chef's Dessert Edition. More than a dozen bakeries donated their sweet treats to help raise money for...
Times Leader

Geisinger 65 Forward Scranton group takes workout outdoors

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With the warm weather of summer, Geisinger’s 65 Forward Scranton patients took their workouts outside, specifically their outdoor walking program, for “A Day in the Park” at the Nay Aug Park on a recent Wednesday. Walking outside, for...
WOLF

Dog Safely Returns Home after Being Taken

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. — A dog and his family have been reunited in Wilkes-Barre. The three year-old Pomeranian/Husky mix, Whiskey, was returned to Kimberly Benkoski this morning. Whiskey was taken from his home on Saturday by 33 year-old Lyndsey Dawn Rydzfski. According to official documents, Benkoski was alerted that...
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County culinary camp to cultivate future chefs

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Some students on summer vacation have traded in their video games and skateboards for saute pans and cutting boards. Students were inside Luzerne County Community College's Joseph A. Paglianite Culinary Institute for its annual Kids' Culinary Camp. "It teaches kids how to cook and can give...
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts Habitat for Humanity

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A group of volunteers from Paoli United Methodist Church in Chester County have been hard at work, donating their time to repair a home in Blakeslee. It's part of a Monroe County Habitat for Humanity home preservation project. "She requested help. Her chimney was actually collapsing...
Newswatch 16

Joe Maddon to continue charity efforts

HAZLETON, Pa. — Tee time was noon on Tuesday at the Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf Township for Joe Maddon's annual 'try Not to Suck in The Valley' golf tournament, all to raise money for his Respect 90 Foundation and the Hazleton Integration Project. "This is the vision that...
Newswatch 16

On the Pennsylvania Road to Celestia

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — A city that was built in dedication to God, Celestia sits in the mountains, up closer to heaven. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to this heavenly city in Sullivan County. The story of Celestia will be told this Saturday at the annual Sullivan County...
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Cutesy and Oreo

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers call them the most magical pair; you can probably guess how Oreo and Cutesy got their names in this week's 16 To The Rescue. "They're very, very sweet, super lovable. If you want a couch potato, then they're the cats for you. They'll lay on your lap. They are just one of those cats that want affection 24/7. They've been here for ten months now, so we're really trying to get them a home, but it's hard because they are bonded and everything else," Breana Cline, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said.
lvpnews.com

Bethlehem family raises awareness of rare disease

River Lynn Nelson was born with a rare disease and never made it home from the hospital. Now her parents, Bethlehem residents Carlee and Aaron Nelson, are working to increase awareness of both River’s congenital disorder and the foundation that helps families facing the same challenge. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia...
Newswatch 16

Hot weather packs public pools in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People packed the JFK Memorial Pool in Pottsville; a dip is just the thing to cool off. Tom Gerber came here after a long day of work outside. “Our boss told us: drink a lot of liquid, just keep your body cool, try light clothes, do not wear dark clothes out in this heat. Our guys are working twenty-four seven. It is so hot we are trying to keep our bodies cool. The best way to keep cool is to have a cooler with you every day. Cool rags, drinks, ice try to keep your body into shape most of the time,” said Gerber, Port Carbon.
Newswatch 16

Mr. Curiosity: The Jon Meyer episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks to colleague, friend, morning co-anchor and all-around great guy Jon Meyer!. Not only does Jon recap his life, but how EVERYTHING has changed with his new work shift to the early mornings at WNEP. What about the wife,...
Newswatch 16

Pottsville church hosts dog-friendly camp

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Dogs from around Schuylkill County paid a visit to the Trinity Episcopal Church's annual reading camp in Pottsville. The week-long program is dedicated to helping elementary students in the area feel more confident about their reading skills. “We've noticed that children have had a significant lag...
Newswatch 16

Golfers battle the heat on the links

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — On a hot July day in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, some golfers refused to hang up their clubs. The greens at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock are still looking lush, watered almost around the clock. That means it's on to the next round. "I always hope they...
Newswatch 16

Spreading awareness on organ donation

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A boy from Luzerne County is trying to earn his Eagle Scout rank, and the topic he picked for his project is very personal to him. Logan price set up shop at the Mountain Top Rotary Farmers Market at Crestwood High School. His project is...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Harmony, PA USA

I took my boyfriend (who moved out of Philly to Wilkes-Barre to live with me a month ago) to Boulder Field in Hickory Run today to show him a beautiful Pennsylvania park, and we found an adorable, rain-protected quilted heart hanging from a tree! We love this heart, and it’s a wonderful souvenir from the trip.
whlm.com

Backyard Fires (Without Food) OK in Danville

Danville officials have approved an ordinance that replaces an antiquated regulation that governed backyard fires. The old rule permitted small fires for cooking purposes only. The change means bonfires may be allowed on private property, as long as a permit is obtained and guidelines for distance from a structure and time frames are followed.
