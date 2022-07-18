Pet adoption day at the ballpark

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers call them the most magical pair; you can probably guess how Oreo and Cutesy got their names in this week's 16 To The Rescue. "They're very, very sweet, super lovable. If you want a couch potato, then they're the cats for you. They'll lay on your lap. They are just one of those cats that want affection 24/7. They've been here for ten months now, so we're really trying to get them a home, but it's hard because they are bonded and everything else," Breana Cline, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, said.
