ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Background behind BCSO's Metro 2 helicopter

By Sasha Lenninger
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — One of the helicopters used by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is called Metro 2. According to investigators, it is the helicopter that crashed with four first responders inside Saturday night. It's a Bell Huey that has seen a lot...

www.koat.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

Fatally injured New Mexico helicopter crew member called 911

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the four first responders killed in last weekend’s New Mexico helicopter crash managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries, according to emergency dispatch recordings. It’s not clear which crash victim made the call Saturday evening to San Miguel County dispatchers, according to the recordings that were made public on Tuesday. The call sparked a frantic search for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. An unidentified dispatcher said over emergency frequencies that the person who calling said they saw dust when the helicopter hit the ground but no smoke or flames. The person also reported that gas was leaking from the aircraft, which was full of fuel because the crew had refueled before taking off for the trip home. Searchers took more than 30 minutes to find the wreckage, their work complicated by nightfall and increasing difficulties that the initial survivor had in communicating, the dispatch records indicated.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Neighbors testify, Deadly shooting, Hot with storms, Memorial for crash victims, Food bank donations

Wednesday’s Top Stories Hobbs mother recounts night woman stole car with her kids inside Over 80 miles of sewer line in Albuquerque need replacing Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt NBA player Miles Bridges […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police asking for help solving May 2022 homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Department is asking for help solving a homicide from May 2022. Crime Stoppers released surveillance video shot May 13, showing a black vehicle stopped at a red light at San Mateo and Central. A man, identified as Jonathan Wacondo, walked across the intersection toward that car. Police say there some […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Man who got into shootout with Albuquerque police sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019. Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man sentenced for 2018 fatal hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casey Zuni, the man accused of a 2018 fatal hit and run, will spend the next four years behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday. In March, Zuni agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to DWI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, getting a vehicular homicide charge dropped in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Woman allegedly robs Jemez Mountain Brewhouse and leads police on chase

Jemez Mountain Brewhouse owner, Scott Johnson, called police about a burglary that occurred the night before, according to a Sandoval County July 8 Criminal Complaint. Johnson was notified by his staff that the restaurant was found in a messy state, food and money were stolen as well as an iPad. Jemez Springs staff also discovered wet clothes in the women’s bathroom and the iPad wrapped in tour guides on the bathroom counter, according to the complaint.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Rescue Team#Bcso#The Hawaii National Guard
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man dies in rollover crash north of Socorro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal single vehicle crash July 17, around 7:45 p.m. The rollover crash happened on I-25 north of Socorro at mile post 160 near Lemitar, New Mexico. Officials have identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Jesus A....
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Deadly shooting investigation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a northeastern Albuquerque apartment complex. APD has arrested the alleged shooter Michael Koester. Witnesses said the incident began when his girlfriend, Daysha Aragon found a teenage male and two teenage females in her apartment, leading to the altercation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car. The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Timeline of BCSO helicopter crash near Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday afternoon, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and Bernalillo County Fire Department hosted a joint press conference. The press conference was full of emotions among both law enforcement and fire crews. They started by offering condolences to all the families of lost first responders. Below is...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy