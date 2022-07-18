ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Bee Opinionated: State Fair says yes to pot, county says no + When COVID finally gets you

By Robin Epley
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns4sY_0gj6YVGW00

We send Bee Opinionated to newsletter subscribers first. Get it in your inbox before it publishes online: Sign up here.

It’s Robin Epley , with The Bee Editorial Board . Let’s talk about marijuana.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors turned down up to $9 million in estimated tax revenue from allowing cannabis sales in unincorporated areas. Before last week’s vote, we suggested in an editorial that the county could use the revenue to fund youth prevention programs. But supervisors didn’t even get that far. The final tally to put a measure on the November ballot fell short by one vote.

Board Chair Don Nottoli’s reasoning for rejecting the proposal was that consumers could easily get the product in the city of Sacramento. As fellow Supervisor Rich Desmond pointed out during the meeting, that’s not necessarily a good thing:

“Cannabis products are prolific in the unincorporated county. It’s everywhere, and the tax revenue is all going to the city of Sacramento. So we’re not only leaving money on the table; we are allowing a different municipality to be the only one making decisions about how the tax money is spent.”

Opinion

And making money they are: City officials told me that Sacramento saw cannabis tax revenues grow from $4.8 million in 2017 to $25.4 million last year.

The county proposal needed four out of five votes to pass, but it’s unlikely the county will find a way to resuscitate it in time to meet this month’s deadline for ballot measures. The whole process so perfectly encapsulated the county’s inability to get anything important done in a timely manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF37j_0gj6YVGW00

Reefer Gladness

For the first time, the California State Fair held a cannabis competition and is featuring a museum-like exhibit, wrote Yousef Baig . Organizers hope it will become just another agricultural show at the fair, but based on some of the reaction to the inaugural competition, it still has a long way to go before being accepted.

Just to be clear, no one is getting “stoned” inside Cal Expo — it’s a showcase of what California farmers have spent decades working to perfect, and they deserve the chance to show off their crops like any other industry, Baig wrote.

“Marijuana has been elevated to its rightful place alongside the state’s other world renown agricultural products, including beer, wine, olive oil and cheese. But the reflex to shun cannabis takes up energy that could be better used to deepen our public understanding of it, overshadowing the craftsmanship and work of farmers.”

On The Sick List

Marcos Breton came back from a recent trip to Hawaii with more than a tan — he and his family finally caught COVID after two long years of dodging the virus. He wrote a compelling column about how COVID is still affecting our lives long after many Californians have stopped trying to slow the spread.

“This pandemic is hopelessly politicized to the point where many liberals and conservatives are acting as if it’s over for their own partisan reasons. Politics have vanquished science. We’ve seemingly given up on reducing transmission. And that means we’ve given up on looking out for each other. Someday social scientists will have a field day studying how shared sacrifice was dumped in favor of falsehoods about the virus.”

AAPI Changemakers

Help us honor AAPI leaders by nominating community members who have invigorated Sacramento with their vision, authenticity and creativity in The Bee’s inaugural AAPI Changemakers project, in partnership with the Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program .

You can find more information, as well as a submission form, here.

Opinion of the Week

“And if we keep prosecuting insurrectionist minnows like (Stephen) Ayres — 874 had been arrested at last count — but then let the flounder-in-chief swim free of the net, the former president’s coup attempt will have succeeded.” — Melinda Henneberger in a column this week admonishing the punishment of Jan. 6 “bit players” while outlining the stakes if the investigation fails to ensnare the biggest fish.

Got thoughts? What would you like to see in this newsletter every week? Got a story tip or an opinion to tell the world? Let us know what you think about this email and our work in general by emailing us at any time via opinion@sacbee.com .

Hope you got in a nice nap this weekend,

Robin Epley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9vQW_0gj6YVGW00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riolindamessenger.com

Update on Cannabis Sales in Sacramento County

Two months ago I wrote a commentary in the Rio Linda Messenger to explain that the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors would be holding a vote in July on whether or not to place a local tax measure on the November ballot that would allow the County to open up Cannabis retail stores in the unincorporated parts of Sacramento County like Rio Linda & Elverta and receive an extra tax from those businesses. I asked the community to write to me to let me know their thoughts on this, and I promised to report back after the vote. On July 12th that vote took place, so I would like to use this opportunity to fill you in on what happened.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
The Sacramento Bee

How to ace your written California driver’s test on the first try

Before you can take the behind-the-wheel test in California, you must first conquer the written driving test. The test consists of 46 questions — 38 of which you must answer correctly to pass. While you can always retake the test if you fail the first time, you have only three chances to pass within 12 months of paying the $39 fee before having to start the application process all over again. To save time and money, here are some ways to prepare for the test beforehand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Covid#Marijuana#The Bee Editorial Board#Board Chair
The Sacramento Bee

Congress’ health care inaction could leave more Californians vulnerable to COVID variants

More than two years into the pandemic, it’s unsettling to imagine a scenario in which hundreds of thousands of Californians are exposed to evasive coronavirus subvariants without access to health care while others experience further financial strain amid record inflation. Yet Congress’ reluctance to extend COVID subsidies could force an estimated 220,000 people in the state to forgo insurance and burden middle-class residents who have benefited from lower premiums.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

19K+
Followers
694
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy