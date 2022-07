A Tweet regarding a copaganda scene in the Ms. Marvel finale has started a discussion on Twitter about the portrayal of police in media. Kim Tran on Twitter recently cited a lawsuit against the NYPD for over-policing and infiltrating Muslim communities in Newark, New Jersey, and used it to compare reality to a certain copaganda scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel. The newest Disney Plus show touches on subjects such as police infiltration of mosques and racial profiling but later chooses to throw those realities aside in favor of a redeeming moment for the police as they bravely stand to protect the Muslim community from the feds.

