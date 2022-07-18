ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Gianni Russo says James Caan "was never nice to me," and "the guy (was) nuts"

By Kevin Cuneo, Special to the Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
James Caan’s recent death at 82 brought back memories of the stories Gianni Russo told about him during an appearance some years ago at Presque Isle Downs & Casino.

Russo, who played Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather” and later became a singer, said he despised Caan for his rudeness during the filming of the famous movie.

In the big fight scene, when Caan's Sonny Corleone beats up the Rizzi character, Russo claimed that he suffered a chipped elbow as Caan smashed him with the lid of a garbage can.

Even though a double for Russo was used for much of the scene, he said Caan kicked him for real during a closeup and broke two of his ribs.

While the rest of the cast of “The Godfather” was praising Caan’s memory, Russo told the same nasty stories about the actor to a reporter from the New York Post. “I think Caan resented me because I was close to the real mobsters, and he was just a pretend movie mobster,” said the 78-year-old Russo.

● Bettors at Presque Isle Downs & Casino are complaining that the self-teller machines are now grouped together near the southern end of the grandstand. “It’s very congested and those of us who have COVID concerns don’t like it at all,” Downs regular David DiLoreto said.

Trees in the infield are also growing taller, which means a wider area of the racetrack is now blocked from view.

● Old friend and Cathedral Prep classmate Ron Borczon reports that he took home some modest winnings after recently competing at the World Series of Poker for Super Seniors in Las Vegas. Borczon, a gifted musician, worked on the faculty of several elite California college before recently retiring.

● The death of actor Larry Storch at 99 reminded me that he was one of John Kenley’s favorites when the Kenley Players put on some great shows in Ohio. Kenley, who grew up in Erie, said he appreciated Storch’s terrific sense of humor, and was glad that Storch also convinced his old friend, Don Adams, to join the cast of one of Kenley’s shows.

Storch was best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F-Troop,” while Adams starred as Maxwell Smart on “Get Smart.”

● A lot of good-hearted people live in Erie. When they heard that the power mower and weed whacker belonging to S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie volunteer Ed Kissell were stolen while he took a break from grooming the grounds at the entrance to the Bayfront Parkway on West Eighth Street, they quickly responded. Donations came pouring in and Ed even had some offers to buy all new equipment.

● The Paramount+ documentary, “The Day the Music Died,” on singer Don McLean will begin streaming on Tuesday. Billed as the story of McLean’s “American Pie,” it has received glowing advance reviews.

I always loved that song and was excited years ago to see McLean in concert at Chautauqua Institution. Except that night he gave a windy explanation for why he no longer performed “American Pie” during his shows, and he didn’t sing it.

By contrast, Judy Garland once said she never gave a performance when she didn’t sing “Over the Rainbow.” She said she loved the song because it helped make her famous.

● Speaking of Chautauqua, during a recent visit there, it was surprising to see so many restaurants in that area have closed since the start of the pandemic.

● NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that — starting in 2023 — the NFL Sunday Ticket will move from DirecTV to a streaming service. That will probably be good news to fans of the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, who will be able to see all their games.

Of course, it means that some of us will never move off the couch, which is not a good thing.

● Baker Mayfield, recently traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, says he can’t wait for the opening game of the regular season. The Panthers will host the Browns in that game.

'Going to be a special one':Baker Mayfield eyes Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 1

● I’m sorry I missed the memorial for Jerry Trambley, which took place on July 4. It’s hard to believe that Jerry has been gone for a year. He was a skilled journalist for the Erie Times-News, a great radio newsman, a delightful person and a terrific teacher. Jerry taught journalism at Cathedral Prep for many years and he helped instill a love for the work in people like the late Pat Howard and me.

● Can you believe that on Wednesday it will be 53 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon? The years are flying past way too quickly.

● Before summer ends, my goal is to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit at the Erie Historical Museum and then drive to Jamestown, New York, to tour the National Comedy Center. The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is scheduled there Aug. 3-7, with performances by Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Kevin Nealon and others.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.

