Millcreek Township police gearing up to add body cameras to its crime-fighting arsenal

Nearly two years after Erie Bureau of Police officers hit the streets wearing body cameras, Erie County's second-largest municipal police department is close to fully implementing its own camera system.

The Millcreek Township Police Department is currently testing some of the 32 Motorola WatchGuard body-worn cameras it purchased with the aid of a federal grant and hopes to have the whole system up and running before fall, Police Chief Scott Heidt said.

The township signed a five-year contract with Motorola, with a total cost of $113,645, to equip the police force with 32 WatchGuard cameras and related equipment. Heidt said the department went with Motorola WatchGuard because Millcreek police already use the company's in-car cameras and microphones.

Helping to cover the cost is $23,750 in federal funding the department received through a grant obtained by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, which applied for the money on behalf of some police departments, Heidt said.

He said the 67-officer department has the cameras and equipment, which includes docking stations in patrol vehicles, and its policies concerning their use are in place.

"Right now we have a couple of guys testing to see if there are any issues, little things," Heidt said.

Others already using bodycams

Millcreek is the latest in a growing list of police departments in Erie County to employ body-worn cameras. Longtime users include the eight-officer Lawrence Park Township Police Department, which started using cameras in 2010, and the North East Police Department, which has used the cameras for about six years.

Departments that have more recently added cameras are the Corry Police Department, which began employing them in October, and the Wesleyville Police Department, which has been using the cameras for several months, Chief Robert Buzanowski said.

The Erie Bureau of Police launched its body camera program in September 2020 after years of study, following Mayor Joe Schember's pledge during his 2017 mayoral campaign to put a body camera system in place.

The city signed off on a five-year contract totaling nearly $1 million with Axon Enterprises to provide cameras for roughly 140 officers and to place a dozen cameras in police vehicles. Erie received $247,500 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to help pay for the project.

Reaction to their use

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said the body-worn cameras have been a positive addition to the 182-officer force, and he has nothing negative to report from using them.

"We have seen a 66% decrease in citizen complaints," he said. "We have been able to resolve issues quickly, and I think the District Attorney's Office will attest to their use in cases, as they have helped in the prosecution of criminal actions."

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said the cameras have been crucial in criminal cases and for transparency "and everything being on the record."

"Not just for law enforcement, but for the community and the offender. There's no question about what happened," she said of incidents that are filmed by the cameras. "We are using recorders in every case, so they have been a huge benefit."

