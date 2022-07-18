ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

St. Clair County Dive Team to hold annual fundraiser at Milkhouse Cafe Tuesday

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeD21_0gj6YEVP00

St. Clair County Dive Team boat chiefs Tony Spina and Willliam Wuebben glided slowly on the St. Clair River Tuesday, a sonar computer screen guiding their movements.

As they drove, the sonar painted a picture beneath the water in blue and yellow gradients. Logs and a seawall floated by on the screen.

The sonar equipment was purchased through a grant through the Community Foundation of St. Clair County and funds raised through the dive team's annual fundraiser at the Milkhouse Cafe.

The fundraiser will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the ice cream shop, 4189 Keewhadin Road, Fort Gratiot. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the dive team.

The St. Clair County Dive Team responds to reports of people in distress and search and rescue operations in local waterways. This could mean responding to a drowning, boating accident, missing person or vehicle in the water.

Dive Team Auxiliary Chair Matt Graham said the dive team responded to 16 dive calls last year. That doesn't include community activities or searches that could take days or weeks at a time.

The fundraiser raised close to $30,000 last year, Graham said, including a $10,000 donation from the Riley Gleason Foundation, a local nonprofit created to honor the memory of a young man who drowned in the St. Clair River in 2019.

The dive team spent about $30,000 this past year on buoyancy compensating devices, personal flotation devices, the new and upgraded sonar equipment and to outfit a new vehicle, Graham said.

The dive team will bring its boats, equipment and a dive tank so attendees can meet members of the dive team, learn more about what they do, how they can get involved and learn more about boater safety.

"We want people to use this as a show and tell, as somewhere they can ask those questions," said Dive Team Auxiliary Chair Matt Graham.

The dive team used funds from the last fundraiser to purchase its new sonar equipment and outfit all its boats with the technology. Spina and Wuebben said the additions standardize the equipment the dive team uses so that any member of the team can use it, not just a select few.

The new technology also provides a clearer, sharper image than the old technology, which is helpful when searching for a body or vehicle, they said.

Roger Randall, another dive team chief, said sonar equipment was added to a boat that didn't have it before, making it easier for team members to search the water while other team members dive.

Graham said the dive team also purchased new buoyancy compensating devices — which help divers control their depth in the water — for all its members to replace old, worn out equipment.

What will this year's fundraiser be used for?

Graham said this year's fundraiser will be used for routine maintenance costs and to purchase new face masks and equipment used to communicate between team members on the boat and divers in the water. New team members must be outfitted with new equipment and the team needs spare equipment in case equipment fails while on a call.

The funds will also be used to purchase supplies for boater safety classes, which the team hopes to offer the community.

It's classes and educational events such as these that the dive team hopes to do more with, Graham said.

The dive team recently partnered with the Riley Gleason Foundation last month to hold line bag training and demonstrations for the general public at the St. Clair Marina.

"This is where we want to take the dive team so that we are more than just a reactive team that's responding to a call but we can do some of these things ahead of time and hopefully steer off some of those calls," Graham said.

To learn more, learn how to get involved or donate to the dive team, visit their Facebook page at diveteamauxiliary or their website at diveteamauxiliary.org/.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Veterinarians in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort – Sterling Heights. Madison Veterinary Hospital – Madison Heights. Thorpe Animal Hospital - Lapeer. Dearborn Family Pet Care...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Clair County, MI
Government
City
Fort Gratiot Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For Marquette County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared a state of emergency for Marquette County to address the impacts of thunderstorms and flash flooding that caused widespread damage in May. “As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Boat#Boating#Drowning#Milkhouse Cafe#Dive Team Auxiliary Chair
WLNS

Michigan Honey Festival is back in town

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – Word is buzzing around mid Michigan today because it was the final day of the Michigan Honey Festival. Organizers said they had more than one thousand people this weekend at the event and that they are happy to see that people want to keep bees and the environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday's going to be a steamy one with temps in the 90s and, as expected, just before 1 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for almost half of the lower peninsula of Michigan. Around 12:50 p.m., the National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm watch...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power

DETROIT – Severe weather is moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 3:28 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 8,800 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. About 280 crews were out in the field working to restore power at that time.
MICHIGAN STATE
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Italian Restaurant Named the No. 1 in Michigan

It’s super comforting to sit down for a delicious Italian meal, especially if it comes from a beloved local eatery. Growing up, one of my favorite things was when my family went to a local Italian restaurant, which sadly isn’t in business anymore. We would always order the breadsticks, which came piping hot and with a side of spicy Italian sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
863
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy