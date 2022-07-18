Everything you need to know about Cincinnati Music Festival, back after two-year hiatus

A two-year, pandemic-induced absence isn't enough to keep the Cincinnati Music Festival from returning for a big splash this weekend.

The premier music festival will return to town July 21-23 with a number of acts, including headliner Janet Jackson. Performances will be held at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Thursday night and Paul Brown Stadium Friday-Saturday

In addition to the music festival itself, there will be a number of other events before and during the weekend that will aim to capture the audience coming to the Queen City for what has previously been the largest tourism weekend of the year.

70,000+ fans, $107 million in 2019:Cincinnati Music Festival by the numbers

Heading Downtown for the music festival and various other events? Here's everything you need to know.

The 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival lineup

After her initial performance was canceled in 2020, superstar singer Janet Jackson will headline this year's festival.

Here's who else is in the official 2022 lineup:

Thursday, July 21

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid and Arin Ray at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Friday, July 22

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone! and Jonathan Butler at Paul Brown Stadium.

Saturday, July 23

Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum at Paul Brown Stadium.

How to get tickets to Cincinnati Music Festival

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or by calling the festival office at 513-924-0900. The office is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit the festival's website for the 2022 seating chart at Paul Brown Stadium.

Where to park for the Cincinnati Music Festival

Performances will be at both Paul Brown Stadium and the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, which are a short walking distance from each other.

Here's where festival organizers recommend parking. All are in Cincinnati except for the South Lot, which is across the river in Newport. There are walking bridges, scooters or other means of transportation across the river.

Duke Energy Center Garage 1: 605 Plum St.

Duke Energy Center Garage 2: 609 Elm St.

Fountain Square Garage: 520 Vine St.

The Enquirer Building Parking Garage: 312 Elm St.

Third and Race Street Lot: Corner of Third Street and Race Street.

Scripps Center Garage: 312 Walnut St.

Third and Main Lot: 120 E. Third St.

Queen City Square Parking Garage: 319-331 E. Fourth St.

Western and Southern Garage: 310 Broadway St.

Broadway Lot: 295 Broadway St.

East Garage: 443 E. Pete Rose Way.

Longworth Hall Lot: 700 W. Pete Rose Way.

South Lot: 131 Madison St., Newport.

If you're looking for individual parking spots not in the above lots, the music festival has a parking spot finder, powered by ParkWhiz. Visit the Cincinnati Music Festival's website and click on the individual day to find single spots and prices.

Uber/Lyft pick-up and drop-off sites

If you plan on using a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft that weekend, be aware that the increased number of people could mean a surge in charges or longer wait times for a ride.

Festival organizers ask that people using rideshares be dropped off and picked up on Second Street, just west of Race Street.

What else is going on around the Cincinnati Music Festival?

It's not just the music festival that's drawing crowds to Cincinnati in July. From Black Tech Week to Festival 513 to the induction ceremony for the Black Walk of Fame, there's a variety of events taking place around the city.

Here's what else is going on before, during and after the festival.

Black Tech Week: July 18-22 at locations around Cincinnati. For more information, visit www.blacktechweek.com.

Black Tech Week:How to see Serena Williams speak

Festival 513: July 22-23 in front of Paul Brown Stadium on Freedom Way and Elm Street.

Vibe- The Untold Speaker Series: July 22-23 at locations around Cincinnati and Covington. For speakers and more information, visit the Visit Cincy Facebook page.

Black Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony: July 23 from noon-3 p.m. next to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., Downtown.

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame:Which artists will be inducted?

CMF Outdoor Museum: July 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington Park.

Vibe Cincinnati Queen City 5K: July 23, 8-10 a.m. starting on W. Pete Rose Way.

Freedom Center Speaker Series: July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, East Freedom Way.

Official CMF Jazz Brunch: July 24 at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, plus a performance by Kathy Wade. Reservations now available to book.

Afrifest Cincy/Taste of Africa: July 30, from noon-8 p.m. at Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3298 Clifton Ave.