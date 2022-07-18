ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheila Hickman: Gladly they would teach

There is an obvious shortage of teachers today. When I and my contemporaries were growing up, we thought that teaching was a very high calling. Since teachers have been so under paid, criticized, and overlooked, few young people see teaching as a promising career.

The idealism that filled so many of us who became teachers seems to have faded away. We just knew that we could influence young people who would improve our community and the world.

In the last few years, many of those who were my teachers and others who were my colleagues have passed away. I picture them in some kind of eternal faculty meeting where scholarly conversations take place. My hope is that I am with the literary group with Shakespeare, Faulkner, Harper Lee, Margaret Mitchell and Page Chamberlain.

Nothing could be worse for me than spending eternity with Pythagoras, Euclid, or Archimedes.

My dear friend and colleague, Mary Ann Brown Lynn, passed away this week. Her passing caused me to reflect on all those wonderful educators who taught me and with whom I taught.

So many of them, like me and my husband, gave their lives to the children of Maury County. Today’s young teachers may never know the joy of teaching 30, 40, or even 50 years as so many of us did. What a pleasure it was to realize that you were teaching the second and sometimes third generation of one family.

My alma mater, Central High School, was an exemplary school from its very beginning. Those who were administrators, teachers and counselors devoted themselves to helping students prepare for success. While there are alumni and friends who remember these people, this seems to be an appropriate time to honor them.

Since every school must have a principal, I will begin with Mr. Harold Hardison, who was my principal and who hired me. The year 1969-1970 was very challenging for everyone. The county was under a desegregation order. Carver Smith was closed, and integration was at hand. Mr. Hardison without the help of any other administrators held CHS together. Times were uneasy and often difficult. Anyone who was not there cannot appreciate the job that Mr. Hardison did. He told me that he carried a copy of the desegregation order in his pocket at all times because he never knew when he would be questioned.

Hardy Loyd inherited the school with some of the same problems as Mr. Hardison had. He came to CHS to coach, to teach accounting, and eventually became our principal. He was a man of great principles, and he always strived to do the best for everyone. When all the male faculty members were young, Mr. Loyd organized a faculty-student basketball game. Since Mr. Loyd had been a basketball player and coach, he was very agile on the court. The students did not always win because several of the male teachers had been athletes.

When Lamar Alexander ran for governor and walked across Tennessee, he walked up the sidewalk at CHS.

The only polite thing to do was to invite him and his group to come in. The entire student body was assembled to hear Lamar’s Rag Time Band and hear his message. Mr. Loyd and I agreed that since these students would become voters, they needed to know about politicians.

Some of my teachers at CHS became my mentors when I started teaching.

I had learned so much from them as a student, and I learned even more when I taught with them. My most beloved English teacher was Miss Mary Virginia Graham. Her father Professor Graham had been superintendent of schools, so she was very involved in education. She was amazing teacher and covered more material than seems possible now.

Her knowledge of British Literature was only surpassed by her knowledge of World War II. Students who were fortunate enough to have her for history benefitted from her recollection of WW II as she and her father listened to the radio and plotted the war on an atlas. Students who had her for literature received a background equal to any college class I ever had. She taught at Central for forty-five years, and she was admired by generations of students.

All her students memorized Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116. She declared that when we all got to Heaven we could recite it together.

Margaret Dean Robinson Akin was not my teacher but my dear friend. Mrs. Akin came to CHS to teach Latin. Actually she could teach almost anything.

She attended MTSU when it was the Normal, and her certificate allowed her to teach languages, science, and math. Her favorite subject was Latin. She sponsored the Junior Classical League, Latin Club, and she wore a toga when her students did. During the breaks between classes, Mrs. Akin told me all kinds of tales about Maury County. When she finished, she swore me to secrecy. Now I cannot remember a single one of them. She was a genteel lady who had grown up in Mt. Pleasant in its heyday. Her knowledge extended past the classroom. She owned a farm, and she actually farmed. She loved riding the tobacco setter and continued to raise tobacco for years. She lived on Old Church Hill in Hampshire, which she called The Village, and every tree was encircled with buttercups.

When she retired from teaching, she ran for the county commission and served several terms.

She represented her district well, and she understood the intricacies of the county government and the budget process. She was always willing to voice her opinion. She always wore a little hat, and she would shake her finger at the commissioners if they needed to be corrected.

During the next few weeks I will write about the people at CHS who were part of my life and so many others’ lives.

Note: Photos are from Central High School Yearbooks 1965 and 1975.

Sheila Hickman is a product of the Maury County Schools. She has a Bachelor’s degree in English from Lipscomb and a Master’s from Peabody Vanderbilt. She returned to teach English at Columbia Central High School, her alma mater. She is interested in improving Maury County especially our school system.

