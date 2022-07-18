ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Early Birds: Clarksville-Montgomery County residents cast early votes in August primaries

By Tony Centonze
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Early voting started strong Friday in Clarksville and Montgomery County with a line of 20-25 people waiting for the doors to open at the election commission so they could visit the polls at 8 a.m., according to Montgomery County's Administrator of Elections Elizabeth Black.

Voters continued to cast their votes through the weekend.

“This is a very lengthy ballot,” Black said. “People need to be prepared for that when they come in to vote. The judicial retention questions make it so, there are 26 of them.

“This ballot includes all three county generals, the same positions that were on the May ballot, plus the independents that weren't on the previous ballot. Also, this time we have the state general candidates. So, the state primary is being added to the county general ballot.”

The August primary is the second election of the year. A third election is planned in November.

“Primaries are considerably lower on turnout, in comparison to the general election,” Black said. “But, considering it was a stand-alone primary, we had decent numbers for May's ballot. This, so far, looks to be better turnout, probably because we have so many on the ballot. We always love to have more voters.”

Black says a second voting location will be opening at the Clarksville Regional Airport on Monday.

Election Day is on Aug. 4. For more information about voting times and locations, go to the Montgomery County Election Commission's website at www.mcgtn.org or call 931-648-5707.

