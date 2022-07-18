ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury County: If you're registered, go vote; It's a small task but makes a big difference

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
A good portion of this week's work at the paper has been preparing for the upcoming Aug. 4 election, the first of two we'll be having this year.

And in case you didn't know already, early voting began this past Friday and will continue over the next couple of weeks until Saturday, July 30. You certainly don't want to be stuck at the polling lines when you have an early opportunity to knock out what could be considered the simplest task of your day.

As a reporter, delving into political issues can sometimes be a dicey subject that's better left alone. However, encouraging citizens to vote in local elections is a cause I will absolutely get behind, one which doesn't take sides, nor influences a voter.

Over the years of covering elections and local government, one of the first things I realized was just how many votes for local and state elections matter compared to the federal ones. Not that those elections aren't important, but voting on the local level is a vote that truly counts and will determine your community's future over the next few years.

For one, there is no electoral college when you're voting for mayor, governor, sheriff, school board members, county commissioners, or judges. It's the people who are the deciding factor.

This year is also going to be a very important election, as far as locally, since many of the sitting Maury County commissioners are not seeking reelection. We'll also be getting a new county mayor, and that's just this first election in August.

In November, we'll be voting for our next Columbia mayor, vice mayor, and half of the city's council members. As one who sits through those meetings month after month, those are the local politicians worth paying attention to, whether they are deciding how to spend taxpayer dollars, approving developments, or appropriating funds to various nonprofits, and sports teams, and first responders.

And that's just the tip of the proverbial "iceberg" when it comes to local government.

Election season is always a big task for everyone involved, including those of us here at The Daily Herald. Yet, one of my least favorite stories to write during an election is the percentage of voter turnout, and how Tennessee ranks among the lower end of it.

Granted, in 2020, Tennessee broke its voter turnout record for the first time since 2008 with just over 3 million voters, or 68.6% of the more than 4 million registered in the state.

Whatever your politics are, voting for local elections is absolutely important, especially considering we live in the fastest-growing county in the state. It's also one of the top 20 fastest in the nation. You'd think that those rankings would inspire someone to go out and make decisions for how the growth will be managed, elect leaders who will steer the ship, and make Maury County the kind of place you want to live and raise children.

Even though standing in line can be a bother to just about anyone, we're all in it together. Taking the time to cast your vote in hopes of creating a better community is a small price to pay for the long-term effects it can have, which really isn't asking much when you understand the full context.

It also gives a person credibility should they decide to speak out against their local government when things don't turn out the way they want them to.

In other words, if you didn't vote, why complaint?

Jay Powell is a reporter for The Daily Herald. Contact him at jpowell@c-dh.net or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

Comments / 1

