Maury County, TN

Mayor race: Butt leads in money raised, while Baker draws out-of-state funds

By Dave Campbell, Special to The Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Financial reports are in for Maury County mayoral candidates, and the numbers show Sheila Butt at the head of the pack with $20,225 raised in total campaign contributions reported during the second quarter through June 30.

Candidate Charlie Norman is close behind in contributions with $16,111 raised in the second quarter. First time candidate, David Baker is neck and neck with Norman, bringing in $15,678.25 in total receipts.

Butt has spent the most on her campaign to date, with $25,874 in total expenditures and also took out $15,000 in loans. Her campaign balance is currently reported at $9,351.

Charlie Norman remains loan free and has spent $15,716.36 with an on-hand balance of $9,719 while Baker’s expenditures total $13,502.98 for the reporting term, with an on-hand balance of $2,175.27 and no loan obligations reported.

Out of state funds mark mayor race

Notable distinctions in the reports show that 16 of 28 monetary contributions to Baker’s campaign came from non-Tennessee residents, who live in other states, including California, New Mexico, Florida, Indiana, Connecticut, West Virginia and Ohio.

The highest contributors to Baker's campaign are Zack Lowe and Wessel Bengston, who both contributed $1,600 to Baker's campaign. Lowe is a marketing representative/coach employed by Kingdom Builders Academy in DelRay Beach, Florida, while Bengston is an accountant from Valparaiso Indiana.

Mayoral forum:Maury mayoral candidates discuss future of county in growth, homes and schools

Norman’s 50 reported contribution entries included Maury County-familiar names like Judge Bobby Sands and retired Maury County Sheriff Enoch George, while Butt’s 30 contributions show funding support from state Sen. Joey Hensley in the amount of $1,000.

Butt, who is endorsed by the Maury County Republican Party, also drew contributions from Republican Party executive leadership.

Numbers from second quarter campaign financial disclosure reports track money raised, borrowed or spent by candidate campaign teams from the period of April 1 to June 30 of this year.

Early voting started Friday and ends on Saturday July 30, with voting hours being 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

To view publicly listed financial reports in full for all candidates, visit maurycountytn.easyvotecampaignfinance.com.

Maury County mayoral campaign dollars

David Baker

Campaign contributions: $15,678.25

Expenditures: $13,502.98

Loan balance: None reported

In-kind contributions: None reported

Balance on hand: $2,175.27

Sheila Butt

Campaign contributions: $20,225

Expenditures: $25, 874

Loan balance: $15,000

In-kind contributions: $829.80

Balance on hand: $9,351

Charlie Norman

Campaign contributions: $16,111

Expenditures: $15,716.36

Loan balance: $0

In-kind contributions: $0

Balance on hand: $9,719

