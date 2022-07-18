ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury Election Commission approves paper ballot voting option for citizens

By Dave Campbell
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
The Maury County Election Commission voted, 3-2, at its regular meeting Monday to allow paper ballots for constituents who prefer to use that method of voting in the Aug. 4 primary and general election.

Election commission member Larry Brewer, a Democrat who voted against the measure, said the decision was a clarification for the commission to allow voters to cast paper ballots, though voting machines will also be used. .

"This vote was to accommodate people," Tricia Stickel, Republican member of the election commission, said.

According to Tennessee Code Annotated 2-7-114, voting by paper ballot can be used by counties.

"This law has been on the books since 1972 for hand-marked ballots," Stickel said.

The vote passed in time for the start of early voting on Friday, but a couple of commissioners say it could present a burdensome challenge so close to the election.

Election commission members voting in favor of the policy include Republicans Linda Leebron, Stickel and Buddy Roberts, with Democrats Brewer and Cara Lynn voting against.

Dissenting commissioners Lynn and Brewer told the Herald they are concerned the change could create extra work in counting ballots on election day.

Both Lynn and Brewer said they are not opposed to paper ballots but indicated they believe the timing is not ideal.

Commission member and attorney Lynn, said making the decision within days of the election, calls to question whether voters will know about the option or election workers will be ready to handle requests.

“People either won’t know, or we won’t be prepared,” Lynn said.

“We have to have the right equipment,” adding that she would also like to see further research on the paper ballots being a part of the process.

Stickel says the vote allows citizens to have options.

"This is for anybody who requests to have their wishes accommodated and for whatever reason," she said.

The county election commission initially voted to instate paper ballots across the county months ago instead of using machines, but that decision was rescinded on Monday.

"We voted [several months ago] to not purchase a half million dollars worth of election machines," Stickel said. "We wanted to use hand-marked ballots. That was the vote. However, with the time frame of the election, it seemed like there would not be enough time to switch to that method of voting throughout the entire county and make it successful. We decided to postpone that to have enough time and get the procedure down, so it would not slow people down."

Brewer said he's also concerned about the county updating its machines, highlighting that all machines across the state are supposed to be upgraded by 2024.

According to Stickel, Maury County is the only county in the state to use the brand and model, ES&S/ iVotronic machines.

“We have always allowed for paper ballots for folks with a disability, if the voting machine wasn’t working or if there was any other issue,” Maury County Election Administrator Brandi Cothron said.

Cothron said it was the decision of the five-member election commission to vote on making the practice a written policy.

Stickel says the commission could revisit the option of paper ballots after the election to research best practices.

Although few counties in the state use paper ballots, Hamilton County has instated the method.

The county election commission meets on the first business Monday of each month at 8 a.m.

Kerri Bartlett contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

