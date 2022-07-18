ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland opened | Enquirer historic front pages from July 18

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on July 18 in years ranging from 1952 to 1999. Headlines included the opening of Disneyland in 1955, halfway to the moon in 1969 and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s fatal plane crash in 1999.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

July 18, 1952

July 18, 1962

July 18, 1969

July 18, 1974

July 18, 1979

July 18, 1981

July 18, 1988

July 18, 1996

July 18, 1999

Bonus – Neil Armstrong: July 18, 1999

