Desoto County, MS

'It's definitely affected how much people can purchase': Inflation hits DeSoto County

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
In the past few months, inflation has hit a new 40-year high, and gas, food, and rent prices surged across the nation. As a result, food insecurity is on the rise in Mississippi and the United States.

The amount of people having food insecurity, defined by the Census Bureau as a person who has reported either sometimes or often not having enough food to eat, has always been higher in Mississippi than the rest of the United States. A 2019 study from the USDA’s Economic Research Service found that 15.7% of the state population experienced it- higher than any other state in the nation.

DeSoto County Dream center works with Heartland Hands, a food pantry that is open on Tuesday and Thursday. They keep emergency food boxes of dry and canned goods for people who need food on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday.

"I would say, on average, we have about one person or family a week who comes to us and needs food," Terri Sparkman, the community relations coordinator for DeSoto County Dream, said. "Now it could be that one week we have three people but we not have anybody in a week or two. But about average, probably one family per week. And what we do is we give them a one-time box and then give them information to the food pantries."

Food pantries across DeSoto are facing an ongoing crisis when it comes to providing food for everyone who needs it. Laura Grisham, the communications manager for Sacred Hearth Southern Missions, a food pantry in Walls, said supply chain issues that began in the pandemic have continued to make purchasing food more difficult.

"The supply chain issue is a big deal, certain things are not available," Grisham said. "We get a lot of donations and we do make purchases from the Mid-South Food Bank and what's available has definitely been affected."

And as inflation continues to rise, so does the number of people who are turning to food banks to help fill in the gaps.

"Everyone that comes through is absolutely taken aback by how much food costs these days," Grisham said. "And it's definitely affected how much people can purchase, especially the items like protein in particular. Like eggs and beef and chicken and bacon and those types of things have increased sustainably in cost and people are just not able to make those types of purchases for their family, or if they are it's just very few and far between. So more people are relying on what they get from us in order to make ends meet."

Feeding America places DeSoto County's food insecurity rate at 12.5%, putting them lower than almost every other county in the state but still higher than the national average. And there are several different food pantries or distribution centers across the county, but every pantry is facing the same issues Sacred Heart is facing.

"Within the community, there are other organizations that do similar services like ourselves," Grisham said. "They do have other resources in the community but we're all doing the same thing and we're all running into the same types of problems."

Sacred Heart has always, Grisham said, relied on community donations as well as what they are able to purchase.

"Money helps us purchase more, which is always a challenge, and dry goods and what not are always in need and are always welcome on everybody's shelf," Grisham said. "So anything that anyone could do, along those lines, is something that we could definitely use and we pass it on directly to the people in the community."

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling, and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714 or on Twitter @gigibutko.

