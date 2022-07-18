David Roddy is a cultural fit for these Memphis Grizzlies. Here's how we know

LAS VEGAS — Some players just fit a culture. David Roddy is that with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Look no further than the end of the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets for an example.

Grizzlies guard Ronaldo Segu had the ball and pulled off a couple moves to get a bigger defender on him turned around.

The Las Vegas crowd inside the Cox Pavilion let out oohs and aahs as Segu nailed the midrange jumper as part of a 36-point beatdown. On one side of the court, Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks jumped out of their courtside seats in excitement and jogged toward the basket. On the other side of the court was David Roddy, who ran from the bench.

"That's something that I pride myself in," Roddy said about bringing energy. "It's a lot more fun when guys are cheering for each other. The Grizzlies already have that great culture, and I just want to add to it."

The same energy jolts are found in his style of play. If he doesn't come down with a rebound, he's knocking the ball away and making the opponent grab it with two hands. He can guard any position, and the Grizzlies are enamored with the physicality he plays with.

It's all part of why Roddy, the No. 23 pick in the NBA draft earlier this month, made his first start in the Nets games and finished with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Maybe Roddy's best trait that he's shown so far is his ability to run the floor. Roddy has gotten several transition baskets by beating defenses up the floor. He's aware that the Grizzlies had the top transition offense in the NBA.

"It's really from our Colorado State offense," Roddy said of his former college program. "It's how we conditioned. It's a really great advantage when people run the floor, and I know that's what my role is going to be with the Grizzlies. Ja or Tyus [Jones] will be leading the break and I'm just going to be ready in the corner."

When most Grizzlies fans think energy, Brooks is who comes to mind. Players describe him as the heart and soul of the team. He's often seen diving on the floor for loose balls, making the extra-effort plays or talking trash.

Roddy entered the draft with many of those characteristics, save for the trash-talking. He's still making that adjustment.

"This is the most trash talk I've ever had in my life pretty much," Roddy said. "I'm talking everybody. It's definitely growing on me and I love it."

Then again, those trash-talking Grizzlies are starting to rub off on him.

"Sometimes I used to just flex on somebody, but now I'm going to let you know about it," Roddy said.

Roddy, 21, is the youngest of five brothers separated by six years. When his oldest brother would play basketball at the local YMCA, Roddy would want to join but got brushed off because of his age. Those moments "lit a fire" under him, as he recalls, creating a competitive energy that could impact the Grizzlies next season.

"You had to pretty much fight, claw and scratch to get anything that you want in the household," Roddy said.

The Grizzlies traded De'Anthony Melton to acquire the rights to draft Roddy. General manager Zach Kleiman made it clear how much Memphis wanted him in the pre-draft process.

Now that Roddy is in Memphis, it's fair to wonder what position will he play. Will he spend most of his time at power forward or small forward?

The truth is, the Grizzlies don't yet know. They're figuring it out. But no matter where he plays, the offensive rebounds, loose balls recovered and transition baskets will follow.

And because of that, Roddy feels like a fit on and off the floor.

"We're all just so close," Roddy said. "It's very college-like. Not saying it's not professional, but it's like we just have a lot of fun while working."

