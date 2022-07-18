ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

David Roddy is a cultural fit for these Memphis Grizzlies. Here's how we know

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDwWz_0gj6Y0EU00

LAS VEGAS — Some players just fit a culture. David Roddy is that with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Look no further than the end of the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets for an example.

Grizzlies guard Ronaldo Segu had the ball and pulled off a couple moves to get a bigger defender on him turned around.

The Las Vegas crowd inside the Cox Pavilion let out oohs and aahs as Segu nailed the midrange jumper as part of a 36-point beatdown. On one side of the court, Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks jumped out of their courtside seats in excitement and jogged toward the basket. On the other side of the court was David Roddy, who ran from the bench.

"That's something that I pride myself in," Roddy said about bringing energy. "It's a lot more fun when guys are cheering for each other. The Grizzlies already have that great culture, and I just want to add to it."

The same energy jolts are found in his style of play. If he doesn't come down with a rebound, he's knocking the ball away and making the opponent grab it with two hands. He can guard any position, and the Grizzlies are enamored with the physicality he plays with.

It's all part of why Roddy, the No. 23 pick in the NBA draft earlier this month, made his first start in the Nets games and finished with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Maybe Roddy's best trait that he's shown so far is his ability to run the floor. Roddy has gotten several transition baskets by beating defenses up the floor. He's aware that the Grizzlies had the top transition offense in the NBA.

"It's really from our Colorado State offense," Roddy said of his former college program. "It's how we conditioned. It's a really great advantage when people run the floor, and I know that's what my role is going to be with the Grizzlies. Ja or Tyus [Jones] will be leading the break and I'm just going to be ready in the corner."

ZIAIRE WILLIAMS ADJUSTING:How Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams' Summer League is a 'crash course' in playmaking

GET TO KNOW DAVID RODDY:What to know about Grizzlies draft pick David Roddy? We asked a Colorado State beat writer

When most Grizzlies fans think energy, Brooks is who comes to mind. Players describe him as the heart and soul of the team. He's often seen diving on the floor for loose balls, making the extra-effort plays or talking trash.

Roddy entered the draft with many of those characteristics, save for the trash-talking. He's still making that adjustment.

"This is the most trash talk I've ever had in my life pretty much," Roddy said. "I'm talking everybody. It's definitely growing on me and I love it."

Then again, those trash-talking Grizzlies are starting to rub off on him.

"Sometimes I used to just flex on somebody, but now I'm going to let you know about it," Roddy said.

Roddy, 21, is the youngest of five brothers separated by six years. When his oldest brother would play basketball at the local YMCA, Roddy would want to join but got brushed off because of his age. Those moments "lit a fire" under him, as he recalls, creating a competitive energy that could impact the Grizzlies next season.

"You had to pretty much fight, claw and scratch to get anything that you want in the household," Roddy said.

The Grizzlies traded De'Anthony Melton to acquire the rights to draft Roddy. General manager Zach Kleiman made it clear how much Memphis wanted him in the pre-draft process.

MARK GIANNOTTO:As long as Ja Morant trusts the Memphis Grizzlies front office, so should you

Now that Roddy is in Memphis, it's fair to wonder what position will he play. Will he spend most of his time at power forward or small forward?

The truth is, the Grizzlies don't yet know. They're figuring it out. But no matter where he plays, the offensive rebounds, loose balls recovered and transition baskets will follow.

And because of that, Roddy feels like a fit on and off the floor.

"We're all just so close," Roddy said. "It's very college-like. Not saying it's not professional, but it's like we just have a lot of fun while working."

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Blames LeBron James For Starting The Trend Of Superteams: "That’s The Loophole That’s Accepted That But You Know, And I Say LeBron Started Making The Superteam And All That."

LeBron James is all set to enter the 20th season of his NBA career. Despite being in the NBA for almost two decades, James is still one of the best players in the league. He gave a sneak peek at what fans should expect from him in his 20th season during a Drew League appearance last Saturday.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
De'anthony Melton
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State star named SWAC Woman of The Year

Jackson State University women’s basketball standout Ameshya Williams-Holliday did all that and more as she was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Woman of the Year for 2021-22. A standout performer in the classroom and competition, Williams-Holliday has further cemented her status as one of the most accomplished student-athletes...
JACKSON, MS
fadeawayworld.net

Active NBA Players Who Are Leading In Major Stat Categories: LeBron James Has The Most Points And Free Throws, Stephen Curry Has Made The Most 3-Pointers

After a successful NBA season, the league will enter its 76th season for the 2022-23 campaign. Several active players are entering new stages of their careers but are pushing new records. Most of these players have solidified their careers as Hall of Fame selections. What most of these players are looking at now is where their place in history will be.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League
On3.com

John Calipari named to Conference USA Hall of Fame

John Calipari is already a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; today, Conference USA announced he will also be a member of their Hall of Fame. Calipari is among the five inductees in the 2022 Conference USA Hall of Fame class for his tenure at Memphis from 2000-09. Calipari led the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA title game, including 38 wins that season. As a result, he earned his second Naismith National Coach of the Year honor, becoming only the second coach to earn the honor multiple times since its inception in 1987. Calipari led the Tigers to nine straight 20-win campaigns and nine consecutive postseason appearances, the only Memphis coach to do that. He posted 252 on-court wins — 28.0 wins per season — as the Tigers’ head coach, making him the winningest coach in school history.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy