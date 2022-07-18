ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFISD, community to welcome superintendent finalist Lee, School Board meeting postponed

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Community members have the opportunity to meet Donny Lee, the lone finalist for Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, during a come-and-go reception Monday, but the School Board meeting slated to follow has been postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqiNV_0gj6XzaP00

Close to 7:40 p.m. Sunday, the district sent out an email saying the School Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

The meeting will instead take place July 25, and the district will release a revised posting for it later this week, according to the email.

The public is invited to the reception to welcome Lee from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in room 302 in the Education Center at 1104 Broad Street.

WFISD had released an agenda Thursday for a regular meeting July 18.

The agenda for the since postponed meeting included a closed session for trustees to discuss personnel matters, hiring a new superintendent and approving his contract, and consulting with legal counsel about employing Lee and his contact.

Then School Board members were to come back into open session to consider hiring Lee, who has a doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, and approving his superintendent contract.

Lee has been serving as superintendent of Buna ISD in an unincorporated community of about 2,200 people close to Beaumont, according to a previous Times Record News story. Trustees picked him as the lone finalist for superintendent during a June 27 meeting.

By state law, Lee must remain the sole finalist 21 days before trustees can officially offer him the job, according to a June 27 WFISD media release. BISD is a 3A district, and Lee began serving as superintendent for BISD in April 2019.

"During his tenure there, Dr. Lee has increased academic performance and has improved fiscal management," according to the WFSID media release. "Prior to Buna ISD, Dr. Lee was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and was a high school principal in Frankston ISD."

Lee also has a master's degree in educational administration from Lamar University and earned a bachelor's degree in special education and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University, according to the WFISD media release.

He and his wife, Leah, have two daughters who are 11 and 16, according to the media release.

Lee is expected to fill a post left vacant by former Superintendent Mike Kuhrt, who resigned under a cloud after his proposal for budget cuts was rejected and triggered a backlash.

Interim Superintendent Debbie Dipprey has been at the helm since early April when the School Board accepted Kuhrt's resignation.

The agenda for the postponed meeting also included financial reports and possible action on allowing home-schoolers to participate in UIL activities.

Last year, trustees opted not to make it possible for non-enrolled students to take part in football, choir and other activities. This year, some trustees asked for the item to be on the agenda for a vote.

The option can only be offered to home-school — not private-school — students if trustees approve.

At least three School Board members, Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton, At-large Trustee Katherine McGregor and Place 3 Trustee Mark Lukert, spoke in favor of it during the July 12 meeting.

They also voted in favor of allowing home-schoolers to participate during a July 19, 2021, meeting. The measure failed 4-3.

