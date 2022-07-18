Better Business Bureau: Companies can’t restrict your right to repair

The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act (“The Warranty Act”) prohibits a company from conditioning a product’s warranty on the customer’s use of any article or service identified by brand, trade, or corporate name.

Also known as “anti-tying” or “right to repair,” in simple terms it means the company can’t tell a customer the warranty will be voided if the customer uses a part made by someone else or has someone other than the dealer repair the product.

There are two narrow exceptions to the rules – the company has received a waiver from the FTC in advance by proving that the product will only work properly if a specific branded part is used; or the warranty states that the company will provide the identified parts or service for free. Providing certain parts for free but voiding the warranty for using another manufacturer’s parts in other situations would still be a violation of the law.

The company may, however, deny warranty coverage for defects or damage caused by using third-party parts or services.

The FTC says that conditioning warranty coverage on the use of branded parts or service harms consumers and the competition in a number of ways:

Consumers who buy a product with a warranty do so for their own protection, not the manufacturer’s. Their choices for getting repairs shouldn’t be limited.

The manufacturer’s parts or services may be more expensive than other options.

Independent repairers and manufacturers who could provide the necessary repairs are harmed.

Robust competition from aftermarket parts manufacturers makes consumers less subject to problems in the supply chain for branded parts.

In a 2019 policy statement, the FTC announced its intention to devote more enforcement resources to combating illegal right-to-repair practices.

It recently reached settlements with three companies it alleged were violating The Warranty Act – Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group; MWE Investments, which manufactures Westinghouse outdoor power equipment; and Weber-Stephen Products, which manufactures and sells grills and related products.

The FTC cited allegedly illegal provisions in the companies’ warranties such as “The use and/or installation of parts on your WEBER products that are not genuine WEBER parts will void this warranty.”

In the same policy statement regarding repair restrictions, the FTC noted additional ways that manufacturers may unreasonably restrict competition for repair services. They include limiting the availability of parts, manuals, and diagnostic tools to their authorized repair networks; disparaging non-OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts and independent repair; and using unjustified software locks and technical protection measures.

The agency also accused Harley-Davidson of not complying with a rule that requires that the key terms of a warranty be disclosed “in a single document in simple and readily understandable language.” In multiple places in its warranty, Harley-Davidson told consumers to consult a dealer for details about the warranty.

The settlements prohibit the companies from further violations of The Warranty Act, require them to revise their warranties to specifically say that use of third-party parts or service will not void the warranty, and to send and post notices informing customers of their rights.

The FTC recommends that every company conduct a compliance check on its warranties and ensure they’re in simple, understandable language contained in a single document. The FTC’s Businessperson’s Guide to Federal Warranty Law provides further advice on complying with The Warranty Act.

Randy Hutchinson is president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.