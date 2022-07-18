ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Fugitive wanted in Dyer County murder apprehended, wanted on two counts of first-degree murder

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago
A fugitive indicted on two first-degree murder charges out of Dyer County was captured in Missouri Thursday afternoon.

According to U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller, Deshawn Gorman, 25, was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder out of Dyer County in connection to the shooting death of Daronte Herbert, 15, who was found dead on Slaughter Pen Road on April 19, 2018.

"This was such a violent tragic death of a young man full of life, our prayers continue to be with his family and friend,” said the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office in an online statement.

Gorman was indicted for the murder on June 13 and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office. He was also wanted for possession of a weapon; abatement of nuisances; simple possession; failure to appear and felony possession of a handgun, as well as an additional warrant for aggravated assault in Dyer County.

This case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson.

In other news:New Pope School slated to open in 2024 as Jackson, Madison County officials break ground

Read more from Angele Latham:Sen. Blackburn says airport TSA screenings to open city to Blue Oval travel, streamline operations

According to Miller, Gorman’s was found on the 300 block of Lydia Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

He was apprehended without incident by members of the Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force. At the time of his arrest, Gorman was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri and is awaiting extradition to Dyer County.

“I am very proud of the great work of our investigative staff and Chief Investigator Terry McCreight who was the case agent,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

The Western District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal assisted in the apprehension of Gorman.

A second suspect in the case, Demauzay Jackson, was arrested on June 13 on first-degree murder charges. He is in Dyer County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

