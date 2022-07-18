I-74 East-Bound Traffic Back to Normal Near Danville

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Miss County Fair Queen will represent the county fair and agriculture throughout the year. She and the Little Miss will be attending the 9-day fair morning, noon and night. While they enjoy sporting their shiny new crowns, you will find them in jeans and boots during the fair. The ladies enjoy the day and evening activities. Following the county fair, the Queen will attend the Illinois State Fair opening day. She will be joined by 72 other county fair Queens to meet the Governor and the Director of Agriculture. She will spend the remainder of the year working on educational opportunities with the community and youth to share educational messages about ag and getting them involved in the fair.
Comments / 0