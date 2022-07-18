I-74 East-Bound Traffic Back to Normal Near Danville

The defense team in a Danville murder trial claimed today (Tuesday) that 16-year-old Dustin Cooper was not armed, did not rob anybody, and did not kill 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey of Oakwood. The statement came during opening statements in Cooper’s trial in Vermilion County Circuit Court. Cooper is on trial on felony murder and armed robbery charges stemming from the shooting death of Bailey. And the young defendant is also charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Clayvonte Sloan of Rantoul. The prosecution contends Sloan was with Cooper and three others when they drove to Bailey’s Oakwood home. The prosecution contends Cooper had made arrangements to purchase cannabis from Bailey but instead say Bailey was pistol-whipped and robbed of the cannabis.

OAKWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO