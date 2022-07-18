ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I-74 East-Bound Traffic Back to Normal Near Danville

By Bill Pickett
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State Police say all lanes along Interstate 74 west of Danville are open again. No one...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Emergency repairs closing lanes on Danville’s Bowman Ave.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a road in Danville are closed as of Tuesday in order to allow for emergency repairs to a storm sewer. The closure is located on South Bowman Avenue at South Street. The City of Danville said the closure takes effect immediately and will last until repairs are complete. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man killed in Iroquois County motorcycle crash

Update at 5:00 p.m. on 7/20/2022 Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum identified the victim as 22-year-old Ryan Durflinger. Cheatum said toxicology results are pending. IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Watseka was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck west of Watseka. The crash happened on U.S. Route 24 […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Woman killed in Oakwood crash identified

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who died in a Vermilion County crash last week has been identified. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, IL. Garcia died in a crash on Interstate 74 in Oakwood late Friday evening around 10:30. The...
OAKWOOD, IL
newschannel20.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on US Highway 24

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Watseka man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 24 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 6:46 p.m. near 1889 East Road. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Highway 24 when, for unknown reasons, it swerved...
WATSEKA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danville#Commercial Vehicle#Interstate 74#Illinois State Police#Oakwood#Traffic
WAND TV

Fire reported at U.N.F.I food distribution facility in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire at the U.N.F.I food distribution facility Tuesday morning just after 2:00. The 2nd alarm fire at 2611 N. Lincoln Ave. had moderate smoke and fire visible near a rooftop chiller unit located near the center of the building. The...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at UNFI Food Distribution Facility

URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse. It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Emergency Sewer Repairs Affecting Bowman Traffic

The Danville Public Works Department is alerting motorists that some emergency storm sewer repairs is impacting traffic along Bowman Avenue at South Street. Two inside lanes of traffic along Bowman are temporarily closed, and they will remain closed until repairs are completed. Motorists traveling through the area should use caution...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign arcade bar set to close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One downtown Champaign bar announced it will close its doors in August.  In a post on their social media, Stix Arcade Bar credited their demise to the pandemic, opening a little more than a month before COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shuttered bars state-wide.  “The pandemic hit and we tried to fight through,” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Resurfacing starting on I-57 in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program starts this week on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. A two-part resurfacing project will begin on Monday, with the first part taking place between Thomasboro and Rantoul. The seven-mile stretch of highway between those towns will be reduced to one lane while crews work on the road and the south ramps of the Rantoul exit.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Identity released of Champaign shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The man who died after being shot in Champaign on Friday, July 15 has been identified. Joshua E. Berg, 46, of Urbana was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department. Berg died from a gunshot wound he sustained during this incident, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three teens charged after overnight burglary series

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Monday following a series of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight in Clifton and Chebanse. Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old David Hodges along with two male juveniles, 16 and 17 years of age. […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local gas stations sit 90 cents below state average

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are slowly on the decline, but that’s not stopping drivers from traveling to find the best deal. Illinois resident Rob Bothwell said that he’s willing to travel long distances to fill up his tank. On Monday, his travels led him to Clark County logging just over 50 miles […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Testimony Begins in 16-Year-Old’s Murder Trial

The defense team in a Danville murder trial claimed today (Tuesday) that 16-year-old Dustin Cooper was not armed, did not rob anybody, and did not kill 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey of Oakwood. The statement came during opening statements in Cooper’s trial in Vermilion County Circuit Court. Cooper is on trial on felony murder and armed robbery charges stemming from the shooting death of Bailey. And the young defendant is also charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Clayvonte Sloan of Rantoul. The prosecution contends Sloan was with Cooper and three others when they drove to Bailey’s Oakwood home. The prosecution contends Cooper had made arrangements to purchase cannabis from Bailey but instead say Bailey was pistol-whipped and robbed of the cannabis.
OAKWOOD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Half a dozen doughnuts from half a dozen places in Champaign-Urbana

My child is always down for doughnuts. He doesn't ask if we're getting doughnuts, he just asks, "When are we getting doughnuts?" Over the last two weeks, I ordered a half dozen doughnuts from a half dozen places in Champaign-Urbana. Please don't be mad that I did not drive to Danville for Royal Donut; they do make a good doughnut, but it's currently closed with a projected opening in mid-August. Curtis Orchard opens for the season today, so you won't find the popular apple doughnuts in this list either.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief. Police say he stole cigarettes and liquor from a Circle K. Authorities say the man approached the counter with those items, and then he asked for more items to distract the employee. That’s when he left....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Large police presence in Rantoul

(UPDATE) — Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse gave some further details surrounding the large police presence. Bouse stated officers responded to an apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday after someone reported their car had been damaged overnight. That person tried to confront the suspect, then saw them shove a handgun into a backpack. The suspect […]
WCIA

Meet your new 2022 Champaign County Fair royalty

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Miss County Fair Queen will represent the county fair and agriculture throughout the year. She and the Little Miss will be attending the 9-day fair morning, noon and night. While they enjoy sporting their shiny new crowns, you will find them in jeans and boots during the fair. The ladies enjoy the day and evening activities. Following the county fair, the Queen will attend the Illinois State Fair opening day. She will be joined by 72 other county fair Queens to meet the Governor and the Director of Agriculture. She will spend the remainder of the year working on educational opportunities with the community and youth to share educational messages about ag and getting them involved in the fair.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Juveniles moved across state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff shortages are causing more problems in Champaign County. Minors at the juvenile detention center are being sent to other facilities across the state. They’re being moved to Vernon hills, Joliet, and Normal detention centers. Eleven detainees were moved this week. Four more are expected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy