Baton Rouge, LA

Boston Red Sox select LSU baseball signee Mikey Romero in first round of 2022 MLB Draft

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
LSU baseball signee Mikey Romero was selected with the 24th overall pick in the first round by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Romero, a shortstop, is the No. 65 overall player in MLB.com's draft rankings. He attended Orange Lutheran High School in California and is the No. 1 shortstop in the state, according to Perfect Game.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Romero is one of a large handful of LSU signees expected to ink a deal with an MLB team. The Tigers had a very talented 2022 recruiting class that was the best in the nation, according to Perfect Game.

LSU coach Jay Johnson told reporters last month that he believed there could be up to 10 signees who could ink deals with MLB teams.

Along with Romero, outfielder Justin Crawford, third baseman Tucker Toman, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, catcher Jared Jones, left-handed pitcher Michael Kennedy, right-handed pitcher Chase Shores, catcher Brady Neal and left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling also could sign with an MLB team and forgo their chances to play for LSU.

Romero has until Aug. 1 to reach an agreement with Boston or attend LSU.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

