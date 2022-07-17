Houston Astros pick Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert in 2022 MLB Draft

Drew Gilbert helped propel Tennessee baseball 's resurgence in the past three years with clutch performances and energetic leadership.

Now, he's a first-round MLB Draft pick. The Vols outfielder was drafted No. 28 overall by the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

"I can’t describe to people how he changed my life when he got to our program," Vols coach Tony Vitello said on MLB Network. "He does thing in the locker room and the dugout that are very tough to describe, especially in a short amount of time. Literally changed the way the program operates, competes, thinks, works. I think he is going to do that at the big-league level."

SPECIAL MOMENT: Uvalde Little Leaguers announce Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert at 2022 MLB Draft

TIDWELL PICKED: New York Mets pick Tennessee baseball's Blade Tidwell in 2022 MLB Draft

Gilbert is the highest-drafted hitter under Vitello, passing Alerick Soularie who was the No. 59 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Gilbert cemented himself in Tennessee history in the 2021 postseason with a walk-off grand slam against Wright State . The homer, which lifted UT to a 9-8 win in its opener in the Knoxville Regional, got the Vols started on their roll to the program's first College World Series berth since 2001 .

"He was originally going to Oregon State, who at the time kind of had college baseball by the cojones if I am allowed to say that," Vitello said. "Instead of doing that, he went to the place he thought he could turn into one of the best baseball programs in the country. He got our guys thinking about being on the attack, believing in themselves and he set a very, very high bar for work ethic.”

The Stillwater, Minnesota, native was a consistent performer for the Vols in 2022 and garnered multiple All-America honors. He hit a team-best .362 with 11 homers and 70 RBIs. He had 33 walks to 32 strikeouts, posting an on-base percentage of .455.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the 2022 SEC Tournament MVP award. Gilbert had four RBIs in the title-clinching game against Florida, including a three-run double in the fifth that broke the game open for the Vols.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Gilbert hit .314 with 22 homers and 140 RBIs in 141 career games. He was a three-year starter who earned SEC All-Defensive team honors in 2022.

Gilbert was committed to Oregon State as a high school prospect before signing with Tennessee in 2019. He came to UT as a two-way player but emerged as primarily an offensive player as a freshman.

He threw 11 games in his first two seasons, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.86 ERA. He struck out 17 batters in 16⅓ innings.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Houston Astros pick Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert in 2022 MLB Draft