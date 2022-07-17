ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke baseball commitment Cole Young picked in MLB Draft first round by Seattle Mariners

By Nick Gray, The Fayetteville Observer
Duke baseball commitment Cole Young has a decision to make.

The North Allegheny (Pennsylvania) High School shortstop was selected No. 21 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night.

The 6-foot, 180-pound infielder was the ninth high school player picked in Sunday's draft. He was ranked No. 20 in MLB.com's draft rankings.

"Young is the kind of player who needs to be seen more than once to be truly appreciated, as his feel for the game is greater than any jump off the page tools," his MLB.com draft profile reads.

The draft slot bonus value assigned to the No. 21 pick is $3,291,200. That is a guideline that helps set teams' bonus pool money, not a locked-in bonus number for the pick. Seattle has a total of $7,254,400 in bonus money to utilize in signing drafted players inside the top 10 rounds.

