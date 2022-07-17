Roe v. Wade, Ron Johnson and guns: Takeaways from the Democratic U.S. Senate debate

After more than a year campaigning, five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate finally got their hour in the television spotlight Sunday night.

They made some news and there was at least one confrontation that set off some sparks.

But mostly, it was a battle of talking points between the candidates who shared the stage at Marquette University: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and nonprofit executive Steven Olikara. The debate was televised on WTMJ (Channel 4).

Here are seven takeaways from the big event.

Roe v. Wade Part 1

The subject of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision produced the most dramatic moments of the debate.

But it was Barnes who made the biggest news on the subject. When asked if he supported putting abortion clinics on federal land , he responded, "I support any option that is within reach" for the federal government to make sure "abortion care is protected."

Like the other candidates, Barnes also voiced support for ending the filibuster in the U.S. Senate so that Congress could codify Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade Part 2

It was the biggest flash point of the debate, a clash between Nelson and Godlewski.

Nelson brought up the importance of the 2016 election when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, setting up Trump being able to put three justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. He said a lot of people didn't vote in that election, including Godlewski, who worked for the Clinton campaign in Wisconsin but didn't vote.

Godlewski's campaign has said she wasn't sure she met residency requirements.

"As the only woman on this stage I won't be lectured by any men about how important this is," she told Nelson.

In a post-debate session, Nelson said people should take Godlewski’s voting record into consideration.

Godlewski said she has been the only candidate to consistently care about reproductive rights.

Godlewski and Nelson also made some news

When pressed, Godlewski said she backed a ban on assault weapons. Nelson said he wanted to nationalize oil companies.

The front-runners didn't stumble

Barnes and Lasry, running Nos. 1 and 2 in the polls , got through the debate without any gaffes. Barnes was strong talking about his middle-class roots, Milwaukee ties and the need to confront gun violence. He also spoke movingly on support for transgender rights and touted his proposals to combat climate change.

Lasry pushed his credentials as a "make-it-in-America Democrat." And a multi-millionaire, he didn't try to make up an answer to the question on how inflation has affected him. Instead, he said, "This isn't about me or anyone on the stage. Instead, it's about the people of Wisconsin."

Olikara made his case

Olikara, the founder and former chief executive of the Millennial Action Project, is relatively unknown to the wider electorate. But he made his points crisply and clearly, and tried to stake a position as as the candidate running "to change the system."

He vowed to be "a true anti-war senator" and end "forever wars."

The moderators were in control

Give WTMJ-TV anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims credit. They were well-prepared, kept the event moving by hop-scotching across an array of issues. And when the candidates didn't answer direct questions, they pressed them hard.

The station acknowledged audio problems during Sunday night's telecast. WTMJ will rebroadcast the debate at 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, preempting the station's 6 p.m. newscast.

The next televised event in the Democratic race is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 on WISN-TV (Channel 12). The town hall will feature the four main candidates — Barnes, Lasry, Godlewski and Nelson.

The Republicans are feeling awfully good about things

Surprisingly, the candidates didn't take too many whacks at the candidate they all want to run against in the fall, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. There'll be plenty of time for that, apparently.

Johnson raised more money from donors — about $7 million — than all of the Democrats combined in the second quarter, according to new campaign finance disclosures.

Democrat Lasry, meanwhile, loaned his campaign $6.5 million in the second quarter, raising his total in self-funding to $12.3 million. Lasry had $520,000 in outside donations in the quarter.

Barnes raised $2.1 million from donors in the quarter and Godlewski received $900,000 and loaned her campaign another $600,000.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Rachel Reisner declared: "Wisconsin Democrats not only embraced Joe Biden’s radical agenda that led to rampant inflation, a looming recession, and war on American energy, but ensured that Ron Johnson would serve another term in the senate.”

The winner of the Aug. 9 Democratic primary will go on to face Johnson in November.

Journal Sentinel reporter Isaac Yu contributed.

