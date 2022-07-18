Oregon22: Evan Jager back in steeplechase final at Hayward Field Monday

It’s been five years since Evan Jager has competed at the championship level.

Once the face of the U.S. steeplechase team and the fastest American of all time, Jager has dealt with his share of setbacks since winning bronze at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

But now he’s back, and Monday, he’ll race for a medal once again when the 3,000-meter steeplechase final begins at 7:20 p.m. at Hayward Field.

“I think it’s pretty similar to where I was at the start of my steeple career,” Jager, 33, said of his expectations after finishing second in his semifinal heat Friday evening. “Hoping for a medal if everything goes well, but kinda running to do as best as I can.

“But at the same time, I have been at the top at this level. Even though it’s been a while since I’ve been there, that athlete is still in me deep down somewhere. So you never know what can happen.”

Jager, who lives in Portland and is a member of the Bowerman Track Club, set the American record when he ran 8:00.45 in 2015. A year later he won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics for the first steeplechase medal by an American in 32 years.

A stress fracture in 2018 ended his season early and also caused him to miss 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, and then in 2021, a calf injury kept him from competing at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Through it all, he was certain he could get back to competing at a championship level.

“I felt so terrible the last four years,” Jager said. “But part of me just felt like if I could get healthy again and get consistent training in, I could get back to that level, and I’ve always believed that.”

He’s raced six times this season with a top time of 8:17.29 from his second-place finish at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

“My confidence and my fitness and my body have been gaining momentum each week,” Jager said. “I just feel better and better and better.”

Other highlights Monday

Women’s 1,500 final, 7:50 p.m. — Former Oregon standout Jessica Hull and her Union Athletics Club training partner Sinclaire Johnson both cruised through the semifinal rounds Saturday, with Hull finishing second in her heat in 4:01.81 and Johnson third in her heat in 4:04.51. Now the Australian record-holder (Hull) and the U.S. champ (Johnson) will toe the line in the final against a field that includes Kenyan great Faith Kipyegon, who has won back-to-back Olympic golds and either gold (2017) or silver (2015, 2019) at the last three world championships.

Men’s 200 prelims, 5:05 p.m. — After a thrilling U.S. sweep in the 100 on Saturday night, the men’s sprinters get back on the track in the opening round of the 200, including 100 champion Fred Kerley and a group of top-notch Americans in Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton.

Women’s 200 prelims, 6 p.m. — Former Duck Jenna Prandini has made two Olympic teams in the 200 but hasn’t made a world championship team since 2015 when she was still a junior at Oregon. This is big chance for Prandini to end that streak in front of loyal fans.

Other finals — Women’s marathon, 6:15 a.m.; men’s high jump, 5:45 p.m.; women’s triple jump, 6:20 p.m.; heptathlon 800, 6:55 p.m.

How to watch Monday

TV: 6-9:30 a.m., USA Network; 7:30-10:30 p.m., USA Network

Other ways to watch: All televised coverage will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with programming with Peacock Premium. For a complete schedule, go to NBCsports.com .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon22: Evan Jager back in steeplechase final at Hayward Field Monday