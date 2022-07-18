ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to roam: Dog park to open in Springfield's Rothchild Park in August

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
SPRINGFIELD — Dogs will soon have a city space to call their own.

The city plans to open the Springfield Dog Park at Rothchild Park — near Helmer and Harmonia roads — in August.

"We're creating a space for those that have dogs to go and recreate and get outdoors," Springfield City Manager Vester Davis Jr. said. "It’s a really good way to activate a public park that has gone underutilized, almost since its creation, at Rothchild Park."

With support from the Springfield City Council, Davis began developing plans for a dog park shortly after his arrival in 2020. As part of the process, Davis sought guidance from the Home Run Dog Park Committee, which raised $40,000 to help create a dog park in Battle Creek's Bailey Park in 2019.

Committee members recently installed agility equipment at the Springfield site. The city is waiting for additional obstacles, waste stations and signage to arrive, with a targeted grand opening sometime in August, Davis said.

The fenced-in area is just slightly smaller than the 1.5-acre Home Run Dog Park, with no barriers between large and small dogs.

"We'll see how it goes," Davis said. "In the future, if we see the need, we could fence off a small dog area at the park."

The roughly $30,000 project has been made possible through a combination of funding from the Calhoun County parks millage, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

"There’s so many people that have dogs and they don’t have a place to exercise them," Home Run Dog Park Committee Chairman Michael Delaware said. "Bailey Park is a great park and it’s a great location, but it’s also a distance if you live on the other side of town. This is going to create another option for people that live in the Springfield area."

Once complete, Davis anticipates the dog park will be open from dawn until dusk, with occasional closures for maintenance.

"We’re planning year-round access to Springfield residents and visitors," he said.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

