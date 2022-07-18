ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

VSP: Fatal crash in Buchanan County

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Buchanan County on July 13 at 5 p.m.

According to the release, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Route 460 when it crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2015 Ford Escape. The Malibu then struck a 2001 Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound. Moments after the three vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound lanes, a 2016 Ford F-150 came upon the crash and was unable to avoid hitting the Civic.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, Timothy C. McGlothlin, 52, of Grundy, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Channing V. Harrison, 22, of Grundy, Va., was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Jesie K. Stollings, 39, of Grundy, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. A passenger, Heather N. Earls, 33, died at the scene. Both the driver and passenger were reported to not be wearing seatbelts. A 14-year-old and 8-year-old passengers were transported for minor injuries, both juveniles were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Joseph W. Osborne, 32, of Raven, Va., was not injured and wearing a seatbelt.

The VSP states that at this point in the investigation, the recent flooding in Buchanan County is not a factor in the cause of the crash.

