ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Noah Schultz in 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2CbM_0gj6TVsD00

Vanderbilt baseball signee Noah Schultz was drafted 26th overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Schultz, a 6-foot-9 left-handed pitcher from Illinois, has some of the most intriguing potential in the draft with a sidearm-style delivery and a slider that is considered his best pitch. He also can reach the mid-90s with his fastball.

He missed a chunk of his senior season with mononucleosis, depressing his draft stock, though he returned to a strong performance against college hitters in the Prospect League, where he had a 0.93 ERA in six starts and 37 strikeouts to seven walks in 19⅓ innings.

2022 MLB DRAFT TRACKER:Live results, updates and first round picks so far

JONES PICKED:New York Yankees pick Vanderbilt baseball's Spencer Jones in first round of 2022 MLB Draft

ROCKER PICKED:Texas Rangers pick Kumar Rocker, former Vanderbilt baseball ace, at No. 3 in 2022 MLB Draft

Schultz is believed to be demanding a large bonus to sign out of his commitment to the Commodores. He has until Aug. 1 to sign, otherwise he will head to campus.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert to see specialist, no IL decision

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is scheduled to see a specialist for lightheadedness following a two-game absence from the lineup over the weekend. Robert missed the Saturday and Sunday games with the Minnesota Twins. He said he felt dizzy in the second game of the series at Target Field on Friday, exiting the game following one plate appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce pitching for first series back

After a fun, celebratory All-Star break that included mic'd up moments with Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson recreating his Field of Dreams celebration with other American League All-Stars in the dugout, it's time to get back to the season. The Sox are currently sitting at .500 (46-46) from the first...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Old stories about No. 1 MLB draft pick Jackson Holliday go viral

Jackson Holliday on Sunday became the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft. Apparently that fate is something many people saw coming. Holliday is the oldest son of former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday, a 7-time All-Star. Ahead of the 2007 World Series, the New York Times’ Tyler Kepner wrote a feature about the Holliday family.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Blaire Davis, Chicago Cubs New Pick Cade Horton’s Girlfriend

The Chicago Cubs added Oklahoma Sooners right-handed pitcher Cade Horton to the franchise in the 2022 MLB draft. And with Horton, the MLB gains a new WAG. Blaire Davis is known to Sooners fans as Cade Horton’s girlfriend, and she’s been a constant presence at their games, cheering for her boyfriend. Now that Horton is counted among the pros, his personal life is also the focus of attention. His growing fanbase is curious about who his girlfriend is. So we reveal details about Cade Horton’s girlfriend in this Blaire Davis wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dylan Cease’s warning for the AL Central after pitching gem vs. Twins

The Chicago White Sox enter the 2022 MLB All-Star break on a high note after demolishing the Minnesota Twins on Sunday during an 11-0 victory. Winning pitcher Dylan Cease had a sterling performance to close out the four-game series, which the White Sox also won, three games to one. Cease also did not forget to remind the rest of the American League Central that the White Sox are still a huge threat in the division.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Wizards Trade Sends Kristaps Porzingis To Chicago

There was a time in NBA history when big men were not expected to shoot threes. Times, as they say, change quickly and drastically. Those that did use to be an exception. Older readers will recall Sam Perkins firing from deep, compounding coaches and fans alike. Slightly younger (but still old) readers may think of Mehmet Okur as one of the first big men they saw launching from range.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look back at Penn State's 1982 national championship season

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Penn State’s first national championship. The 1982 season for the Nittany Lions went 11-1 during the 1982 season with the only loss of the year coming on the road against Alabama in early October, a week after a controversial victory over Nebraska that lives in infamy in Lincoln. Penn State’s march to its first national championship included some big wins against ranked opponents, headlined by the Nebraska victory, with a shutout of West Virginia, a road win at Notre Dame, and a home win against rival Pitt to secure a spot in the Sugar Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy