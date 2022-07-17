ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Brandon Barriera in 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt baseball signee Brandon Barriera was drafted 23rd overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

A high school teammate of current Vanderbilt players Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Devin Futrell at American Heritage School in Florida, Barriera is a left-handed pitcher who has touched 99 mph with his fastball and also throws a slider and changeup. Although small at 6-foot-1, Barriera is known for his electric stuff on the mound. In a year when many of the top pitchers are hurt, some consider Barriera to be the top healthy arm in the draft.

Barriera is considered likely to sign with an MLB team instead of playing for the Commodores. He has until Aug. 1 to do so, otherwise he will head to school.

He was the No. 10 ranked college prospect by Perfect Game and widely considered a first-round MLB Draft prospect by scouting services.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

