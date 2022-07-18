ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawa is selling beer in Bucks County. Here's where, and a look at future plans

By Pryce Jamison, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Wawa’s beer offerings are expanding into Bucks County, as the company’s presence in the alcohol market continues to grow in Pennsylvania.

Wawa began selling beer in 2019, and has slowly been expanding its locations with liquor licenses.

Wawa at 600 N. West End Boulevard in Richland currently has beer available. Wawa stores opening this summer at 639 E. Lincoln Highway in Middletown and off Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township have licenses in safekeeping, and will open with beer sales. Wawa at 3659 N. Easton Road in Doylestown is pending approval for a license, according to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board data.

The Middletown store opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 21, with by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

In addition to beer sales, Wawa is collaborating with Cape May Brewing Company to bring stores a limited-edition “Shore Tea,” a hard tea beverage. It will be sold at the Middletown store and in 14 other stores throughout Bucks and neighboring counties.

The beverage will be available in limited quantities of 6-pack, 12-ounce cans, with 4.5% ABV, costing $12.99 a pack, according to a Wawa press release.

Wawa’s licenses are in the "Restaurant (Liquor)" category, and an establishment must have available seating in its store in order to sell these products, something that existing Wawa stores will have to implement.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal that there will be 10 new beer-selling Wawa stores planned for Pennsylvania in 2022.

A Wawa spokesperson could not be reached for additional comment.

Shawn Kelly, press secretary of the PA Liquor Control Board, said that since Act 39 of 2016 was put into law, "we have seen an increase in the number of grocery stores and convenience stores that have thought of acquiring liquor licenses.”

Act 39 changed more than 35 sections of the state's liquor code and has allowed for supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels to sell wine and malt/brewed beverages.

Wawa already sells beer at stores in Virginia, Delaware, New York, and Florida.

How Wawa can apply for liquor licenses

Even though convenience stores of all types are able to go through this process to sell beer and certain wines, there are regulations that a establishment should be aware of.

“Over the years the state legislature and the governor have decided that they need to implement a quota that limits the number of available retail liquor licenses, and by retail licenses I mean something like a restaurant, bar, convenient store, grocery store, hotel, things along those lines,” Kelly said. “If a potential retail licensee wants to acquire a liquor license, they have to acquire one that’s already in the market.

“Because certain counties have a lot more liquor licenses than the state quota would currently allow, brand new retail licenses can’t be issued in these counties,” said Kelly.

Purchasing a license from another business is always an option for stores like Wawa as long as they are within county lines, because existing licenses aren’t taken away by the PLCB as long as they’re still valid.

Fresh, new licenses can be given to bidders at auctions, which comes about after a license from a county isn’t renewed or goes away for a particular reason. It is then put into the bank and resuscitated by the board to be made available again.

“If you want to move a retail liquor license from one municipality to another municipality, the chances are that you will have to go before the governing body of the receiving municipality to get permission first,” said Kelly. “So if you’re a convenience store or a grocery store and you want a license and want to transfer it into a municipality, the municipality has to approve it in the form of resolution or an ordinance and it has to be included with your application to the liquor control board.”

