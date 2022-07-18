Low shower chance tonight, more sun & heat Monday

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO