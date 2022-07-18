Low shower chance tonight, more sun & heat Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking small shower chances for a select few along with a hot and humid week ahead!. We will carry a few more shower and t-storm chances throughout the week, but nothing too widespread looks likely at this time. Here’s the latest forecast!....
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more heat, humidity, along with storm chances and breezy conditions for your Wednesday. Rain chances won’t be an all day thing, but well needed for those who experience it. This will also come with the chance for a few strong to severe storms to develop later today.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday had very nice summer weather, it was just hot! A few locations were able to reach the 90 degree mark yesterday, but it looks like most areas will be exceeding 90 degrees today. This is as a southwesterly wind brings more warmth into the area. Humidity will slightly go up too, though it still won’t be oppressively muggy.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heat and humidity managed to ramp up even more around Mid-Michigan on our Tuesday, and all signs are pointing to the heat sticking around for much of this week. One thing many are hoping for if we’re going to have all this heat and humidity would...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we kicked off a brand new workweek, we also turned up the heat quite a bit. Many areas have surged into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, and there’s definitely some mugginess around, too. Speaking of the humidity, expect that to ramp up even more into our Tuesday, with temperatures taking a slight jump as well.
BAY CITY, MI - Those in Bay and Saginaw counties need to keep an eye on the sky this afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday, July 20 for Saginaw County and southern Bay County at 1:06 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe...
LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve had our share of upper 80s and 90s so far this summer, our temperatures have been pretty close to our typical averages in Saginaw and Flint for June through mid-July. However, new data analysis from Climate Central that looked at 247 U.S. cities...
Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp. The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to the area, but the restaurant has one more hurdle before it can make its appearance. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Police...
One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer...
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Police preparing to move turbine parts in Caro. House approves $21M for projects across mid-Michigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives will help support small businesses,...
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
For some strange reason, people in Grand Blanc have been placing bizarre items in the middle of roundabouts. What the heck is going on with these roundabouts in Grand Blanc?. Last week while I was on my way to work, I noticed something strange in the middle of the roundabout at Hill and Belsay roads. At first glance, I thought it was a large dead animal lying dead right there in the middle of the roundabout. As I got a little closer, I realized it was just a large stuffed animal.
On Sunday, a 20-year-old man shot five people and killed three at a shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Flint Fire Department coming off busy weekend off putting out vacant buildings. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Flint Fire Department put out...
Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your afternoon forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Potential increase in traffic as New Chick-fil-A comes to Flint Twp. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to...
FLINT TWP, Mich., (WNEM) – The planning commission in Flint Township approved a site plan for the popular restaurant, Chick-fil-A, to come to the area, but the restaurant has one more hurdle before it can make its appearance. “This is one of the issues that we were very concerned...
A new fiber optic network is coming to mid- and southeast Michigan. Two companies, UP based Peninsula Fiber Network and Detroit based 123 NET, will build the 130 mile network from Bay City to Southfield along the I-75 corridor. Communities along the route, including Bay City, Saginaw, Bridgeport and Birch Run, will be able to tap into the network to provide high speed internet and broadband to those communities and businesses in those areas.
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department is investigating a house fire that engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, July 20. Crews responded to the scene at Chippewa Street between Paterson Street and Witherbee Street in the city of Flint at 5:19 a.m. Officials say the fire started in...
(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Bay County decided to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket on a whim, and it ended up paying off because he won the game’s $157,721 jackpot.
Man from Bay County won $157,721 Fantasy 5 jackpot. | Credit: Michigan Lottery
Larry Mielens, 58, of Munger, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 10 drawing to win the big prize: 08-12-21-31-34.
Officials say Mielens bought his ticket on the Michigan Lottery website.
“I play Fantasy 5 every so often, usually when the jackpot is more than $200,000,” said Mielens. “I bought this ticket on a whim. I had $11 in...
Comments / 0