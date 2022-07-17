ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Is a Reality TV Queen: Details on Her Net Worth

By Brianna Sainez
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Money maker! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima may not appear on the successful long-running series anymore but that doesn’t mean she’s not earning a check. First emerging on the TLC franchise with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson, the Brazilian beauty is known for her candid comments and documenting her more than $72,000 worth of plastic surgeries. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Larissa’s net worth, how she makes her money and more!

What Is Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Net Worth?

Larissa’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000, according to multiple outlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcAha_0gj6SWn900
Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé alum has a large following of more than 628,000 Instagram followers and makes money as a social media influencer, often promoting a variety of health and beauty brands. The former TLC star also receives a check for making personalized videos on Cameo, charging a hefty sum of $165 per session.

The mom of two also brings in a paycheck from on the premium content website, OnlyFans. “It’s going to be in addition to Cameo,” the reality TV star explained of starting an account to Life & Style in September 2020. “I don’t have time to always film for all the requests I have so I want to be more like take a photo and post it, very quick and I’m done. I don’t need to interact, it’s very quick. The OnlyFans is a platform that people make a living, buying houses, buying cars, I believe I’m going to be OK with OnlyFans.”

Why Did Larissa Dos Santos Lima Get Fired From 90 Day Fiancé?

While the Happily Ever After? alum has a healthy bank account due to making premium content, Larissa was fired from TLC due to her affiliation with the live webcam website, CamSoda.

The brunette bombshell unveiled a highly anticipated plastic surgery makeover as she starred in her own show on the site. The one-hour performance consisted of the Las Vegas resident wearing lingerie as she rubbed oil on herself. The event on CamSoda earned Larissa more than $100,000, according to TMZ.

“Dear friends and followers. I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé,” she shared in September 2020 following the news of the network ending her contract. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

