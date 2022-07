Google has launched Google Wallet, the company’s fourth rebrand of its payment system, bringing back the original name that existed from 2011 to 2015. The system was renamed as Android Pay in 2015, then became Google Pay in 2018 before returning to the Wallet brand, Ars Technica reported Monday (July 19). Google Pay has been on the market for a little more than a year and will remain in the U.S. even with the return of Google Wallet.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO