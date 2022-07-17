Nathan Foundation makes Donation to Chesapeake Grove

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- After Tuesday’s Primary Election results, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli was honored to see the votes as results showed in his favor. The unofficial results showed that incumbent Matt Crisafulli received over 87% of the votes with his opponent Jeffrey Buhrt at roughly 12%. Sheriff Crisafulli said he was honored to see those votes for him coming in. And, he’s proud of the commitment he’s put in with his team and he’s looking forward to what comes next. “I worked extremely hard, I’ve been out in the community, I’ve been working with our constituents, I’ve been answering their questions, and I’ve been working as hard as I possibly can,” Crisafulli said. “And, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can for Worcester County. I owe it to them because they have been very good to me.”

20 HOURS AGO