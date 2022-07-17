Nathan Foundation makes Donation to Chesapeake Grove
By Spy Desk
cambridgespy.org
4 days ago
The Chesapeake Grove Intergeneration Center, a division of Delmarva Community Services, Inc. received a generous donation Tuesday from the Nathan Foundation toward the purchase of a transport vehicle for the new Campus. Chesapeake Grove is a regional community center located in Cambridge serving seniors, children, individuals...
The historic town of Cambridge, located on Maryland’s beautiful Eastern Shore, is the birthplace of Harriet Tubman, the extraordinary woman who was a liberator, abolitionist, spy and nurse for the Union Army, advocate for women’s suffrage and national hero. This unique bike ride will follow part of the...
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge mayoral election is just weeks away. So far 3 people have petitioned to seek the position. With only 1 qualified right now and the other 2 are still being evaluated. The deadline to request candidacy is July 27th. Officials tell us as they continue to strengthen the community, its important to make your voice heard because this is a vital community role.
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- After Tuesday’s Primary Election results, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli was honored to see the votes as results showed in his favor. The unofficial results showed that incumbent Matt Crisafulli received over 87% of the votes with his opponent Jeffrey Buhrt at roughly 12%. Sheriff Crisafulli said he was honored to see those votes for him coming in. And, he’s proud of the commitment he’s put in with his team and he’s looking forward to what comes next. “I worked extremely hard, I’ve been out in the community, I’ve been working with our constituents, I’ve been answering their questions, and I’ve been working as hard as I possibly can,” Crisafulli said. “And, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can for Worcester County. I owe it to them because they have been very good to me.”
SALISBURY, Md. – Congressman Andy Harris announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1,114,539 grant to Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury. We’re told this funding will be used to support the purchases of a CNC Messer System Plasma Table, a 30-ton mobile travelift crane, and...
Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson, a lifelong Sussex County resident, is running in the Sept. 13 Republican primary for the Sussex County Recorder of Deeds office held by Republican Scott Dailey. “I have a calling to serve the public. I have the skill set and desire to provide better service...
Historically, Cambridge had been home to many successful businesses, notably fruit and vegetable canneries, seafood packing houses, and related production facilities. The industries produced economic boom times and plenty of jobs for locals needing work. Those once bustling businesses have long since drifted away. Yet some vacant factories and warehouses...
SALISBURY, Md. – National Folk Festival organizers have released the full performance schedule for the 81st National Folk Festival. This year’s event will mark the final year of the event’s residency; in 2023, the festival will transition to the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury. Festival goers can...
When I saw the aerial for this charming waterside home on Dogwood Creek leading to the Chesapeake Bay, I realized the house had started its life as a prefabricated structure. The simple rectangular shape had been opened up to the panoramic water views with an addition of a screened porch that wrapped around the facades facing the water. Single sloped roofing cover the porches for a low country look and the simple plain Vanilla design was transformed into Neapolitan. The house is nestled near the top of a knoll that gently slopes down to the water and groupings of mature trees on both sides of the house and tall native grasses at the water’s edge provide privacy from the neighboring houses. The grounds are a blend of expanses of lawn enhanced by plantings inspired by British gardens.
Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.
Editor’s note: While it is rarely discussed at length or found in the blueprints of building restoration projects, one of the ultimate challenges facing architects, developers, and future tenants is how a historic site can maintain its soul after it has been renovated and modernized. Beyond form and function,...
LEWES. Del. – Health officials are urging that you take measures to be safe amid the heat wave. In Lewes, health officials are seeing mild disease of heat exhaustion. They say this is due to what they call climatization or accumulation. This process is where the body becomes used to the heat however because these extreme temperatures are not consistent our bodies don’t have the opportunity to adjust. Elderly and younger populations are the more vulnerable for risk of heat-related issues. Heat stroke is the most severe condition relating to heat. But doctors with Beebe Healthcare tell us the clear difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke in case you need to help someone near you.
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wednesday, Wicomico County Council will be reviewing a request from the county Wicomico County Humane Society (WCHS) to adjust animal control regulations. Revisiting Regulations. WCHS is asking for the County to add or tighten up eleven regulations. “There are some much overdue changes that need...
On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
It didn’t take long for work to get started following a June 28 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sussex County Family Courthouse complex in downtown Georgetown. Demolition of several buildings in the South Race Street-Market Street-East Pine Street block has started. The new facility will have more courtrooms –...
A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected.
The beautiful thing about seafood is that it doesn't have to be fancy to be delicious. Upscale seafood restaurants are always in the spotlight, but there's nothing like a perfect piece of fried fish from a small, local shack or shanty. If steamed shrimp and flounder sandwiches appeal to you more than high-end sushi and ahi tuna, you're going to want to visit these seafood shacks on the lower end of the Delmarva Peninsula.
The Annapolis Rotary just celebrated 100 years of service to the community, and this August 5th will mark the 77th time they have had the world’s largest crab feast! And this year, it is back in person!. We sat down with Leah Rand (Chair of the event) to talk...
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season on August 27th and runs Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23rd for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment, and merriment in Crownsville, near Annapolis, Maryland. The 27-acre Village of Revel...
SALISBURY, Md. – The Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force held their One Stop Event at the Leonard Apartments on Saturday. The event helped distribute food, vaccines, Narcan training, access to services, and more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
It is time for Downtown Chestertown’s annual sidewalk sale, Crazy Days! The bargain shopping begins on Thursday, July 28 and runs through Saturday, July 30, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. This mid-summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association, (DCA). Great deals can be found...
