Committee Fire burning near Sedona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pond in Flagstaff no longer has any fish alive, and the mayor is blaming a combination of wildfires and Mother Nature. According to Mayor Paul Deasy, all the fish in Francis Short Pond have died. He said in a tweet it’s because of the ash that came from a wildfire burn scar during last week’s monsoon storms. The pond allows for community fishing, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department often holds clinics there. Deasy said the city will evaluate restocking the pond with fish after the monsoon ends, which is Sept. 30.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO