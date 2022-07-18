ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Committee Fire burning near Sedona

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lightning-sparked committee fire is burning just over...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Flooded ash from monsoon storms killed fish in pond, Flagstaff mayor says

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pond in Flagstaff no longer has any fish alive, and the mayor is blaming a combination of wildfires and Mother Nature. According to Mayor Paul Deasy, all the fish in Francis Short Pond have died. He said in a tweet it’s because of the ash that came from a wildfire burn scar during last week’s monsoon storms. The pond allows for community fishing, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department often holds clinics there. Deasy said the city will evaluate restocking the pond with fish after the monsoon ends, which is Sept. 30.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Committee Fire burning atop Munds Mountain east of Sedona; see videos and photos

The Committee Fire burning atop Munds Mountain, as seen from West Sedona around 4:30 pm Sunday, July 17. Ash is beginning to rain in Uptown, downwind of the fire. The Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15. It is located on the back side of Munds Mountain, east of Sedona. Smoke will remain visible during suppression efforts. It was likely caused by lightning.
SEDONA, AZ
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL DAY TRIPS FROM PHOENIX YOU’LL LOVE

On a vacation to Phoenix, Arizona, or other parts of the Valley of the Sun, the natural wonders alone could keep you busy during your entire trip. Still, should you decide to venture outside of the Arizona capital area, there are plenty of amazing day trips from Phoenix. Whether you’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
12news.com

Deputies: Drunk man wreaks havoc across Prescott Valley neighborhood

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man was allegedly drunk when police say he wreaked havoc across a Prescott Valley neighborhood Monday night. Brandon Little, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into three cars and four properties before slamming into a home on Castle Canyon Mesa, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
SignalsAZ

Portion of Tuscany Way Closed for Two Weeks

Waterline work in Granville is scheduled to begin today, July 18, and will continue for approximately two weeks. The work will close a portion of Tuscany Way from Santa Fe Loop Road to Tavistock Way. Access will be restricted and traffic will be re-routed with detour signs directing traffic onto...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona scrambles to fill sandbags with monsoon storms on the forecast

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered members of the Arizona National Guard to help with flash flood mitigation efforts around Coconino County. Recent monsoon rains dropped lots of rain on wildfire burn scars in the Flagstaff area. About 30 members of the Guard helped fill sandbags Saturday...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Environment
theprescotttimes.com

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Melissa Virginia Dailey. On June 14, 2022, Dailey was being treated at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley when she began struggling with the nurse that was trying to treat her. Dailey took the nurse’s trauma shears and cut the palm of the nurse’s hand. Dailey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Health Care Worker and Disorderly Conduct. She has since failed to appear in court on her charges.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Yavapai County to begin Rapid DNA Law Enforcement Program

The Yavapai County Sheriffs Office has begun participating in the Rapid DNA Law Enforcement Program, which is used as an investigative tool by law enforcement to assist in identifying or eliminating potential suspects in a crime. The Rapid DNA technology allows for the multiple steps of DNA analysis to be...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Arizona BFR Changes Hands for $75M

St. Clair Holdings sold the 155-unit recently completed community. St. Clair Holdings has sold The Overlook at Buffalo Park, a 155-unit built-for-rent property in Flagstaff, Ariz., for $75 million. The buyer is Logan Capital Advisors and the deal marked the company’s third BFR acquisition in Arizona since February 2021. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

DUI CRASH CAUSES EXTENSIVE RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE

DUI VEHICLE CRASH CAUSES EXTENSIVE RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE. Yesterday at approximately 2am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call in Castle Canyon Mesa for a vehicle that allegedly crashed into a residence. It was reported that the male driver, 34-year-old Brandon Little, a Prescott Valley resident, fled the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

25-acre development site in Camp Verde sells for $2.3M

Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the seller in the $2.3 million disposition of 25 acres in Camp Verde, Arizona. The buyer plans to construct a manufacturing plant for trusses and wall systems in the Yavapai County municipality. : Here’s why Pinal County is poised for boom in...
12news.com

Monsoon Prescott ,Az

My front yard lightning & huge thunder clap. Pouring rain/hail! Flash flooding in my stream beds at 5:50 pm. Credit: Gregory Schmauss.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

James Ratliff Gallery in Sedona Exhibits the Interpretative Art of Christine DeSpain Schroeder

Sedona, AZ — The James Ratliff Gallery in Hillside Sedona is proud to announce its new exhibition, featuring multi-media artist Christine DeSpain Schroeder’s Acrylic Interpretative Abstract art. Abstract art is defined as the kind of art that emphasizes the use of non-representational forms to create meaning and reality — that it doesn’t necessarily represent objects [...] This post James Ratliff Gallery in Sedona Exhibits the Interpretative Art of Christine DeSpain Schroeder originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ

