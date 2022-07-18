Living life in the fast lane at Rockford Speedway

BELOIT, Wisconsin -- How does one end up with a dream job? In Larry Larson’s case, he won a literal Dream Job Competition. Simple, right?. Larson, a native of Rockford, Ill., is the voice of the Beloit Sky Carp. He landed the gig with the High-A Marlins affiliate after surviving a reality show-style gauntlet that involved beating six other finalists in a live broadcasting competition judged by exemplars of the industry. It was a nerve-wracking, surreal and thoroughly unique way to land a coveted Minor League Baseball gig.
