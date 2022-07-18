ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Living life in the fast lane at Rockford Speedway

By Kayleigh Randle
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Life in the fast lane is what many car connoisseurs live for. “It’s just the perfect timing, a partnership of mine was dissolving and then this came aboard as an...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

On The Edge Of The Heatwave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the middle 80′s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Low 90′s tomorrow with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Low 80′s expected next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group finds alternative to high grocery store prices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the U.S. economy continues to grapple with the highest inflation level seen since 1982, consumers are feeling its effects at the grocery store. As a result, a local community garden says there has been an uptick in visitors. Experts say an overall 8.8% increase in food prices is causing some to skip out on essential food in their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Rockford, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Extrication In Rockford

At approximately 2:50 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the 900 block of S 6th Avenue for a auto accident. Upon arrival one vehicle was found on its side and extrication was needed to free the occupant/occupants. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is still perfecting his craft even after more than six decades in the trades. Lenny Staller is the owner, operator, and sole employee at Lenny’s Canes on Highway 14. The 82-year-old began woodworking in high school. “I started working...
JANESVILLE, WI
milb.com

Living the dream: Larson earns spot in Beloit

BELOIT, Wisconsin -- How does one end up with a dream job? In Larry Larson’s case, he won a literal Dream Job Competition. Simple, right?. Larson, a native of Rockford, Ill., is the voice of the Beloit Sky Carp. He landed the gig with the High-A Marlins affiliate after surviving a reality show-style gauntlet that involved beating six other finalists in a live broadcasting competition judged by exemplars of the industry. It was a nerve-wracking, surreal and thoroughly unique way to land a coveted Minor League Baseball gig.
BELOIT, WI
Q985

One of Rockford’s Favorite Restaurants Is Hosting An Outdoor Music and Movie Fest Next Month

If you live or are from the Stateline area, I'm pretty sure it's a prerequisite to love Lino's Restaurant. I mean, how can you not crave their pizza and special salad 24/7?!?. Over the past few years, Lino's has really given us new ways to love them. From their massively packed pickup lines during the COVID shutdown to their new Pasqua Mercato markets on Sundays throughout the summer, Lino's has invented new, fun ways to enjoy their food, and they're not done yet.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford Speedway#Life In The Fast Lane#Speedway Motorsports
Q985

This WI Air Show Features One Of Best Aerobatic Teams Of All Time

This weekend the Milwaukee Air and Water show will include legendary performers. I understand that nothing lasts forever. Sometimes things just run their course and come to an end. One event I do miss in the Forest City is Rockford Airfest. It was a lot of fun. They brought in some top-level performers. The reason why the show was so special to me was it brought back great childhood memories. I remember as a kid going to many air shows in Illinois and Wisconsin with my parents.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident In Rockford

At approximately 5:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Springfield Avenue and W Harrison Avenue for a auto accident. Initial reports are two vehicles were involved, with one vehicle rolling over and landing on its roof. No one was believed to be injured/no transport by...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

Rockford native makes history at inaugural US Adaptive Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Like most golfers, Deborah Smith got into golf when she was just a kid. “I was introduced to golf by my parents when they signed me up for lessons through the Rockford Park District,” Smith said. Smith would quickly lose out on her golfing capabilities...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen At Walmart In Rochelle

Shortly after 1:30 this afternoon a armed robbery to a citizen reportedly occurred at 311 Il Route 38, the Walmart location in Rochelle. Initial reports are a black male, possibly a teenager, wearing all black clothing, a black mask and a black backpack robbed a citizen in the parking lot and then fled in a light blue passenger car with a purple license plate, heading eastbound from Walmart.
ROCHELLE, IL
Q985

This Chocolate Shop Might be the Biggest Hidden Gem in Illinois

We might have discovered the most delicious chocolate on the planet, but there's a chance you didn't even know it existed. Spending an entire weekend rediscovering your city is always a good idea. This weekend my oldest niece, Madeline, spent the weekend with me and told me Saturday morning she...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does this Freeport street need bike lanes?

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is considering adding some bike lanes to a busy street, and they are asking for residents’ input. W. Stephenson Street is currently four lanes at Ridge Drive, but decreases to two lanes at the west city limits. The proposal right now is to turn W. Stephenson into […]
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy