Fresno, CA

Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2022

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) is pleased to announce the following individuals and teams that have been selected for enshrinement in 2022:

Marian Battles
Mac Foster
Connie Gooch
Kathleen McCarthy
Ron Scott
1955 Fresno Cardinals
1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball

The class of 2022 will officially be inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 21st, in the hall’s brand-new home inside the Save Mart Center.

“We are so excited to welcome these athletes into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame,” said president Gena Strang-Behrens. “And we also cannot wait to show the valley our new home, a project that we have worked on for several years. The night of September 21st will be a win-win for everyone.”

Marian Battles spent 35 years as a high school volleyball coach. She coached at Kerman, Yosemite and Buchanan, and when she retired in 2012 she was the second-winningest coach in Central Section history.

Mac Foster will be inducted posthumously, as he passed away in 2010. Foster, a graduate of Washington Union High School, was a professional boxer who won his first 24 fights via knockout. In 1970, he was ranked as the world’s No. 1 heavyweight contender.

Connie Gooch was a standout basketball player at Hoover High School. A member of the first two section championship teams in school history, she would go on to play at UNLV, Fresno City and Fresno State as the first woman from Fresno to receive a full college scholarship to play basketball.

Kathleen McCarthy still holds the course record for women at San Joaquin Country Club. A graduate of San Joaquin Memorial High School, she was a three-time first team all-American at Stanford who has the distinction of being the first golfer to record back-to-back eagles in a USGA event.

Ron Scott recently retired as the head baseball coach at Fresno City College. The all-time winningest coach in California community college history, Scott led the Rams to 1,100 wins and one state championship in 34 years.

The 1955 Fresno Cardinals are one of the best minor league baseball teams of all time. With a record of 104-43, the Cardinals are the only team in California League history to win 100 games in a season.

The 1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball teams only lost a total of three games in three seasons en route to three consecutive section championships. They were the first section championships contested in girls basketball, as 1974 was the first year that the sport was sanctioned by the CIF.

