ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Rangers compete at Gabe Pando tourney in Colorado

By WyoSports staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulQad_0gj6PBbl00

Laramie’s American Legion baseball team played three of five scheduled games as of Saturday evening just south of the border at the Gabe Pando Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rangers (31-19) opened Thursday with an 11-5 win against the host Rocky Mountain Lobos and had a rally fall one-run short 11-10 Friday against the Loveland Aces. The first of two games on Saturday was a 12-8 win against Colorado Rogue from Denver to complete the contests against Colorado teams.

Laramie then turned its focus to familiar Wyoming teams with a game against the Cheyenne Sixers Saturday evening, and is scheduled to take on the Casper Oilers at 11:30 a.m. today at City Park.

Against Rocky Mountain, the Rangers, down 3-1 heading into the fifth frame of a six-inning game, exploded for three runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth for the victory.

The offensive surge was aided by center fielder Ben Ruckman, who was 2-for-4 with five RBI at the plate and one of those knocks being a grand slam. Pitcher Brandon Chavez also helped himself with a two-run home run to enable the Rangers to take the lead in the fifth. Right fielder Garrett Dodd added a double. Laramie had 12 hits with 29 at bats.

After giving up two runs in the first and a run in the third, Chavez went the distance on the mound for the win after a scoreless final three innings. He finished with giving up eight hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks to go with his five strikeouts.

Laramie took a 9-5 lead into the sixth inning against Loveland, but the Aces tallied six runs in the top of inning to take the 11-9 lead. The Rangers comeback fell just short in the bottom half.

The Rangers used four pitchers against the Aces. Mason Branch tossed the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, five runs (four earned) with three walks and five strikeouts. Jace Moniz, Ben Malone and Ruckman combined for four hits, six runs (two earned) with three walks a strikeout.

With the bats, Laramie had seven hits with six singles and a double by right fielder Kolby Buus. First and third baseman Billy Jenkin and Ruckman, playing center field before relief pitching, had two RBI each.

It was a back-and-forth contest against Colorado Rogue in the first four innings before the Rangers scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth while keeping their opponent scoreless in the final three innings.

Dodd, with three innings as the starting pitcher, gave up six hits, five runs (three earned) with two walks and a strikeout. Malone tossed the final four innings for three hits, two earned runs and a strikeout.

Laramie connected for 14 hits, compared to nine for Colorado Rogue. Chavez, playing left field was 3 of 4 with the bat and had half of the team’s 10 RBI. He drove in runs from a single in the first, and double in the second and a two-run home run in the fifth. Six Rangers had at least two hits with Ruckman adding two doubles and Tayton Moore notching a double.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Four-star big man Assane Diop includes Colorado in final eight

Highly regarded 2023 big man recruit Assane Diop announced his eight finalists on Instagram. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect from Accelerated Schools in Denver is still considering Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Ohio State and Seton Hall. The 6-foot-10, 190-pound Diop, who is originally from Senegal, is...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Throwback on the Track: Remembering Races at Englewood Speedway

Nowadays, racing fans flock to Bandimere Speedway in Lakewood and the Colorado National Speedway in Dacono to watch the action as vehicles with faster-than-ever engines participate in various events on the tracks. But years ago, there was another popular place in Colorado known for hosting epic car racing competitions. The...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
My Country 95.5

Dear Wyoming: I Will Never Complain About Traffic Here Again

Let me start by apologizing for every time I have ever complained the traffic and/or drivers in our lovely state. While I do believe that there are some local folks that could use some updated driving lessons (and honestly, some folks that should have to retake their driver's license test), the absolute worst driver in Wyoming is better than the best driver in Colorado.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#American Legion#Colorado Rogue#Cheyenne Sixers#The Casper Oilers#Rbi
coloradopolitics.com

Polis' no-show alienates rural Colorado — again

Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?. Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Denver Has Had an Assault Weapons Ban Since 1989—but Does It Work?

In early June, the Boulder City Council passed a package of gun control laws in a response to last year’s King Soopers shooting. The measures in Boulder include a new assault weapons ban, which was similar to one the city had tried to pass in 2018, only to have the measure challenged in court under a state pre-emption law that had prohibited cities and counties in Colorado from passing gun laws at the local level.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Laramie, WY
Laramie, WY
Sports
9NEWS

Northern Colorado gets its first Level I trauma center

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) has been designated a Level I trauma center, the first hospital in northern Colorado to receive this designation from Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE). Level I recognizes the hospital can treat severe and complex injuries. The designation, which...
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

State Capitol building in Denver evacuated

DENVER (KRDO) - The state capitol building in Denver is in the process of being evacuated. A KRDO crew in the building was asked to leave by a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper, who told them it was "not a routine evacuation." As of 2 p.m., the all-clear was given...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

A Favorite Loveland Restaurant Has a Mascot With the Greatest Name

Not many restaurants in Loveland have a mascot, at all, let alone one with a name that fits so perfectly. Sure, Chick-Fil-A has that cow mascot, but Chick-Fil-A is a national chain. This longtime downtown restaurant has been locally owned for over 50 years. They finally introduced this 'perfectly named' mascot in the summer of 2021. Have you seen them?
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Pathways Opens Northern Colorado’s First Standalone, Homelike Inpatient Care Facility

New Facility to Help Meet Surging Demand Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief, and loss counseling services, will host an open house for its much-anticipated new Inpatient Care Center beginning at [...] This post Pathways Opens Northern Colorado’s First Standalone, Homelike Inpatient Care Facility previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Gas war underway in small Weld County town

A gas war is brewing in one Weld County town. Just off exit 240 on I-25 in Firestone, you can find gas for under $4/gallon. Colorado is one of just a dozen states selling gas for prices that low, but with a state average of $4.78 a gallon, it’s evident that just a few stations are offering prices that low. Denver News 9 reports one station in Firestone which opened just a month ago was first to slash its price to $3.53/gallon. Another then went 10 cents lower per gallon. It’s causing gas lines, and sustained lower prices, forcing all the other service stations in the town to come down in price to compete. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

The huge Park Hill Golf Course development plan just dropped. We checked it out and talked to neighbors.

Denver finally has a picture of what development company Westside Investment Partners wants to do with the Park Hill Golf Course. Last week the developer submitted an application about the future of its 155-acre plot of land off Colorado Boulevard to Community Planning and Development. That’s the next step in the city planning department’s Large Development Review process.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
136
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy