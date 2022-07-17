Rangers compete at Gabe Pando tourney in Colorado

Laramie’s American Legion baseball team played three of five scheduled games as of Saturday evening just south of the border at the Gabe Pando Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rangers (31-19) opened Thursday with an 11-5 win against the host Rocky Mountain Lobos and had a rally fall one-run short 11-10 Friday against the Loveland Aces. The first of two games on Saturday was a 12-8 win against Colorado Rogue from Denver to complete the contests against Colorado teams.

Laramie then turned its focus to familiar Wyoming teams with a game against the Cheyenne Sixers Saturday evening, and is scheduled to take on the Casper Oilers at 11:30 a.m. today at City Park.

Against Rocky Mountain, the Rangers, down 3-1 heading into the fifth frame of a six-inning game, exploded for three runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth for the victory.

The offensive surge was aided by center fielder Ben Ruckman, who was 2-for-4 with five RBI at the plate and one of those knocks being a grand slam. Pitcher Brandon Chavez also helped himself with a two-run home run to enable the Rangers to take the lead in the fifth. Right fielder Garrett Dodd added a double. Laramie had 12 hits with 29 at bats.

After giving up two runs in the first and a run in the third, Chavez went the distance on the mound for the win after a scoreless final three innings. He finished with giving up eight hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks to go with his five strikeouts.

Laramie took a 9-5 lead into the sixth inning against Loveland, but the Aces tallied six runs in the top of inning to take the 11-9 lead. The Rangers comeback fell just short in the bottom half.

The Rangers used four pitchers against the Aces. Mason Branch tossed the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, five runs (four earned) with three walks and five strikeouts. Jace Moniz, Ben Malone and Ruckman combined for four hits, six runs (two earned) with three walks a strikeout.

With the bats, Laramie had seven hits with six singles and a double by right fielder Kolby Buus. First and third baseman Billy Jenkin and Ruckman, playing center field before relief pitching, had two RBI each.

It was a back-and-forth contest against Colorado Rogue in the first four innings before the Rangers scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth while keeping their opponent scoreless in the final three innings.

Dodd, with three innings as the starting pitcher, gave up six hits, five runs (three earned) with two walks and a strikeout. Malone tossed the final four innings for three hits, two earned runs and a strikeout.

Laramie connected for 14 hits, compared to nine for Colorado Rogue. Chavez, playing left field was 3 of 4 with the bat and had half of the team’s 10 RBI. He drove in runs from a single in the first, and double in the second and a two-run home run in the fifth. Six Rangers had at least two hits with Ruckman adding two doubles and Tayton Moore notching a double.