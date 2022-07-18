ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon, NH

Christopher Bell clinches playoff spot with win in New Hampshire

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDON, N.H. – Christopher Bell took one of the best cars he has had all season and combined that with one of his best tracks to earn a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Bell passed Chase Elliott with 42 laps remaining and never looked back...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace out at 23XI Racing after 2023?

After Tyler Reddick announced he’d be driving for 23XI Racing in 2024, NASCAR fans questioned if he would be replacing a current driver. There may be reason to believe that he could replace Bubba Wallace. Coming off the heels of Richard Childress Racing picking up his option for 2023,...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change revealed for #48 car at Pocono

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., not Tyler Reddick, is set to drive for Big Machine Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers have had the chance to drive the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing during the 2022 season Xfinity Series thus far, and one of those drivers is Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick.
LONG POND, PA
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudon, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Loudon, NH
Sports
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
Axios Charlotte

NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M

This luxurious Mooresville home with equestrian facilities could be yours for $15,995,000. Why it matters: If the property gets anywhere near asking price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale on record for the greater Charlotte area. It’s nearly double the asking price of Grand Lac Chateau, 2020’s most expensive listing at $8 million. The […] The post NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Chase Elliott
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hendrick Motorsports Contract News

Hendrick Motorsports' partnership with NAPA isn't going to end anytime soon. On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that it reached an agreement on a multi-year contract extension with NAPA. This means NAPA will remain the race majority sponsor for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. NAPA is obviously thrilled about...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Fox Sports#Xfinity#Bell S Relief Is Truex#Frustration Bell
thecomeback.com

Toyota executive makes surprising admission on Kyle Busch

As each day passes it looks less likely that Kyle Busch will be returning for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs admitted last Sunday that it has been difficult to find a new sponsor for Busch. Now, a Toyota executive also says that JGR re-signing Busch seems unlikely. Toyota Racing Development president...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Race Suspension News

NASCAR's latest punishment decision has many loyal fans questioning its disciplinary consistency. NASCAR issued four-race suspensions to driver Austin Cindric's crew chief Jeremy Bullins, as well as crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Gray for a lost wheel during last weekend's event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cindric, who drives...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprise driver finds himself on the playoff bubble

Martin Truex Jr. now finds himself on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, despite the fact that he sits in fourth place in the point standings. After taking his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position in four years at Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday afternoon, Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday afternoon’s race, the Ambetter 301, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, winning the first and second stages to take the series lead in stage wins with seven.
LOUDON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell’s win alters playoff picture

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell became the season’s 14th different winner Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and altered the playoff picture. Bell’s victory moved Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the final playoff spot with six races left. Truex won both stages and led...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

New Hampshire TV Ratings: July 2022 (NASCAR)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans

NASCAR sent a confusing message to the teams this week and failed to address a serious problem that could end up killing fans. The post NASCAR Creates Unnecessary Confusion for Itself and Teams With Latest Ruling While Failing to Address Serious Problem That Could Kill Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Sage Karam returns to Pocono for 1st time since fatal wreck

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he’s feeling in his return to his hometown track. Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident. Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey. “I’ve taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there,” Karam said. “If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don’t know that I would have been ready. If I’m not ready, I’m not going to do it. I don’t want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I’m able to maturely go there and do it.”
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy