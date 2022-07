Blair and Will Kopelcheck are thrilled to announce the birth of a son, William Axel Kopelcheck, on April 17, 2022 at Greenwich Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Axel, as he is called, joins big sister Beatrice who is 2. His maternal grandparents are...

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO