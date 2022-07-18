ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Late John Wayne’s Granddaughter Became A Country Singer

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNJVm_0gj6Odaq00

You may not realize that one of John Wayne‘s grandkids is a famous singer. Jennifer Wayne co-founded the trio Runaway June in 2015 and the group has been quite successful in recent years. The 40-year-old started with the trio Stealing Angels, which also included Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn.

Sadly, Jennifer was never able to meet her famous grandpa, who died three years before she was born. When she was a kid, she didn’t understand that not everyone’s grandpas were famous and would often ask other kids, “What channel is your grandpa on?”

John Wayne’s granddaughter Jennifer is a part of the country group Runaway June

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYRTS_0gj6Odaq00
Photo by: RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX Copyright 2016 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 4/3/16 Jennifer Wayne at the 51st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Las Vegas, Nevada) / Image Collect

Jennifer started Runaway June with Hannah Mulholland and Naomi Cooke. Both have since left and been replaced with Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward. Their first album was released in 2019 and their hit song is “Buy My Own Drinks,” which earned a CMT Music Awards nod for Breakthrough Video of the Year. The group toured with Carrie Underwood and later Luke Bryan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaWb8_0gj6Odaq00
13 November 2019 – Nashville, Tennessee – Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, Runaway June. 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Country Music’s Biggest Night, held at Music City Center. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Back when Jennifer was a part of Stealing Angels, she appeared with her bandmate Caroline Cutbirth on The Amazing Race 22 in 2013 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2014. They did quite well, finishing fourth place and then second place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDFUX_0gj6Odaq00
THE AMAZING RACE, (from left): Caroline Cutbirth, Jennifer Wayne (aka Jennifer Kuhle), ‘Accidental Alliance’ (Season 24, ep. 2409, aired April 27, 2014). ph: ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

She said about competing on the reality show, “The important thing that I took away from the experience is that people all over the world are good. There are so many good people out there and people genuinely want to help you when you need it. You constantly have to ask people for directions, or water, or for food when you’re starving and when people had nothing to give, they would still give you something. That is the coolest thing I got from it.”

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Is Miranda Lambert The Queen Of Country Duets?

As soon as Luke Combs released the tracklist for his new album, Growin’ Up, listeners were quick to notice his collaboration with Miranda Lambert (the only one on the album). For many of us, the duet took a quick lead as our favorite, and also solidified that Lambert truly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
John Wayne
Person
Loretta Lynn
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#The Amazing Race 22#Stealing Angels#The Amazing Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy