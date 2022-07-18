ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OF Druw Jones, son of Braves legend Andruw Jones, drafted No. 2 by Diamondbacks

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones speaks during the 2022 Savannah Morning News Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfielder was listed No. 1 on MLB.com's prospect rankings. He helped lead Wesleyan to the Georgia Class A state title and was named Gatorade's Georgia High School Player of the Year.

"Druw is taller and leaner than his dad was as a teenager, but he has similar five-tool potential as a center fielder," the MLB.com scouting report on Jones reads. "He improved throughout the summer on the showcase circuit and he has impressed scouts this spring with a more selective approach and more consistent at-bats."

Druw Jones wasn't the only player selected with a former major league father. With the No. 1 pick in the draft Sunday night, the Baltimore Orioles picked shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday.

Jones and Holliday's selections mark the first time in MLB history the sons of former major leaguers were chosen with the first two picks.

