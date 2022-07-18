ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: Prominent NFL Analyst Reveals Why He Left ESPN

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth was a prominent part of ESPN's professional football coverage for several years. However,...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring At 27

Ryan Switzer has officially called it a career. The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account. Switzer was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schlereth
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Photos Show What Leonard Fournette Looked Like At Practice

Leonard Fournette has some dieting to do ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff is unhappy with the veteran running back's current weight. Fournette, the former LSU star, is reportedly up to 260 pounds this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fox Sports#Broncos#American Football
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Health News

It's been a frustrating couple of seasons for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers since their championship in 2020. LeBron and the Lakers have dealt with some significant injuries over the past two seasons, along with some questionable chemistry on the court in 2021-22. Perhaps that is bound to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Leonard Fournette Reveals How Much He Actually Weighs

Leonard Fournette has broken the silence about the "weight gate" when it comes to how much he weighs. On Monday morning, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement when...
TAMPA, FL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
575K+
Followers
68K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy