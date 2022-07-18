ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals select pitcher Cooper Hjerpe in MLB draft first round

By Kevin Ryans
 3 days ago

The St. Louis Cardinals chose left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe with their first-round 2022 MLB draft pick (No. 22 overall).

Hjerpe was named the National Pitcher of the Year by three organizations, the College Baseball Foundation, Perfect Game, and the American Baseball Coaches Association. In 18 appearances in 2022, including 17 starts, Hjerpe finished 11-2 with a 2.53 ERA. His 161 strikeouts led the nation.

St. Louis added another pitcher, Brycen Mautz from the University of San Diego, in the second round (No. 59 overall). The Cardinals have 18 more draft picks between Monday and Tuesday.

