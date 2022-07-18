ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

CAUTION: Mirror Gazing in the Dark Produces Apparitions

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tGeL_0gj6OB4c00
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

What is mirror gazing? There are two types, one type of mirror gazing is done in full light and the other is done in the dark or using very low light. One can help you meditate and help spiritually, mentally and physically—the other will scare the daylight out of you.

Mirror gazing in the dark or using low-level lighting is done by gazing into a mirror using your own face. When alone, in a dark or darkened room with a mirror, simply stare at your own face.

In a few minutes, you will start to see apparitions of strange faces. That's not all, most people start to hallucinate. Mirror gazers claim they start to see monsters, faces of deceased relatives and friends and even their own face starts to distort.

If you think this is a joke, the National Library of Medicine reports findings of strange things happening to participants of a 7-minute mirror gazing test under low illumination.

In normal observers, gazing at one's own face in the mirror for a few minutes, at a low illumination level, produces the apparition of strange faces. Observers see distortions of their own faces, but they often see hallucinations like monsters, archetypical faces, faces of relatives and deceased, and animals. -National Library of Medicine

If you do the experiment correctly, your senses of smell, sight, hearing and feeling will all be affected. And it could start as quickly as two minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘She Will’ Review: A Magnificently Sublime Tale of Witches Finds Awe in the Supernatural

In the opening moments of She Will, the bewitching feature debut from writer-director Charlotte Colbert, we accompany Alice Krige’s troubled former film star Veronica Ghent on a nighttime train ride. The camera captures the journey in the confines of her room and in sweeping shots that float high above to show the train traveling deeper into the terrain. It is as if a snake is being swallowed up by the earth, intercut with fragmented memories Veronica has of laying on the operating table where she had a double mastectomy. She is taking this trip to go to a retreat in rural Scotland, accompanied only by her nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). As we round a bend, we see a stunning shot of the reflection of the setting mirrored in the exterior windows of the train as it hurtles into the complete darkness of a tunnel. It is almost identical to an opening scene from 2017’s A Cure for Wellness as both were shot at the gorgeous Landwasser Viaduct, a single-track six-arched curved limestone railway. In She Will, it is one of the final glimpses we get of the outside world before being plunged into a poetic and perilous descent into all that Veronica will discover in the sublime supernatural.
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

Paranormal Experiences Are the Norm, Not the Exception

A new study published in Spirituality in Clinical Practice explains that an individual experiencing hauntings and ghostly experiences may have haunted people phenomena. “Haunting phenomena are complex intertwined phenomena involving personality, ideology, culture, and previous experience towards making sense of an event or series of events deemed haunting,” explains psychologist Brian Laythe.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Dark
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
InsideHook

“Mad God” Maps a Bustling Stop-Motion Hellscape

In the Inferno, Dante Aligheri organized Hell into nine concentric circles more like layered rings beneath the crust of the Earth, the tiers of sin growing more egregious until we reach Satan in the ice-cold core. Sandro Botticelli painted an illustrated guide to The Divine Comedy in the late 15th century and laid out an intricate cross-section of the afterlife, its stacked echelons narrowing downward to convey the decreasing size of each realm. Phil Tippett’s new film Mad God, a stop-motion miracle that likewise maps a desolate hellscape bustling with eccentric depravities, begins with an inversion of this image. With a swell of grandiose strings and brass, a cone-shaped tower bursts onto the screen, backlit by a burning crimson sun. As storm clouds gather overhead, the camera pulls back to reveal a throng of tiny figures clarifying the colossal scale of the shot. From here, it’s all down, down, down.
MOVIES
HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXIII

It was eight o’clock when we landed; we walked for a short time on the shore, enjoying the transitory light, and then retired to the inn and contemplated the lovely scene of waters, woods, and mountains, obscured in darkness, yet still displaying their black outlines. Frankenstein or, The Modern...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Extraordinary Portraits

Karenjeet Kaur Bains is a record-breaking British powerlifter and Team GB's first female Sikh Champion. Amar Stewart is a British artist based in North Carolina's vibrant art scene. Famed for his paintings of hip hop stars depicted as royalty, Amar is self-taught and doesn't play by the rules, and this...
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

Psychedelics Give a Glimpse of Enlightenment

Aldous Huxley postulated that psychedelics can turn off filters in the brain that inhibit us from experiencing a higher reality. Studies show that psychedelics and meditation can induce a similar unitive state of consciousness associated with high global brain integration. Neurophysiological studies on subjects claiming enlightenment show an underlying high...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How early Australian fairy tales displaced Aboriginal people with mythical creatures and fantasies of empty land

Content warning: this article contains reference to racist depictions of Aboriginal Australians. Most of us grew up reading fairy tales adapted from the European tradition: stories of kings, queens and princesses set in palaces and forests, such as Cinderella, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast. But what about the history of Australian fairy tales? Australia’s vast distances, deserts, harsh temperatures, deadly wildlife, and the ongoing cultures of Aboriginal Australians made the country a complicated fit for fairy tales. Indeed, few tales by Australian authors were published until the late 19th century. These early Australian fairy tales mythologised aspects of the country’s...
WORLD
TVOvermind

The Importance of George A. Romero’s Living Dead Quartet

Horror cinema has always found a way to integrate themes of dread, despair, sociocultural and sociopolitical anxieties, and themes of existential malaise in the viewers who immerse themselves in it. George A. Romero’s “Living Dead Quartet” consisting of Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), and Land of the Dead (2005) contrasted the horror tropes of flesh-eating zombies rising from the dead to eat humans with the social and political themes of each respective decade of their release. Through historical, scientific, and social lenses, viewing these four films allow for a tangible and intriguing analysis to form that explores how these horror films have left an imprint on the collective imagination. An imprint that manages to thoroughly achieve the goals of horror cinema while also probing how the themes within each movie metaphorically examine each decade’s real anxieties outside of a fantastical premise. George A. Romero’s zombie films have influenced our modern society with the rise of zombie fandom due to their ability to explore contemporary anxieties in tandem with the enjoyment and thrill of watching horror cinema for a popular culture experience that provides entertainment with thought-provoking subtext. Let’s break this down.
MOVIES
HackerNoon

Astounding Stories of Super-Science July 1931: VOL. VII, No. 1 - The Readers' Corner

Dear Editor: Am very much puzzled by the several apparent mistakes in two of the stories in the April issue of Astounding Stories. In "The World Behind the Moon," Mr. Ernst makes an error so obvious that it almost makes me believe that it isn't an error. Like doing a math problem and finding it so easy that you're sure that you have it wrong. Anyway, here is my problem; this is taken verbatim from the story: "At two thousand miles from the Earth there had still been enough hydrogen traces in the ether to give purchase to the explosions of their water-motor." Does the author mean to say that the explosions of the tubes have to have something to push against to have any action? (a) Has it not been proven actually and mathematically that the explosions of rockets and expanding gases are even more powerful in space? The space ship in this story was equipped with both bow and stern tubes; why not fire them to slow the ship down instead of waiting to run into some resistance?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lori Lamothe

The Handmaid's Tarot: Margaret Atwood Knows Her Major Arcana

(Victor Moussa/Adobe.stock.com) Are you counting down the days until Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale airs this September? While you're waiting, why not do a Tarot reading with Margaret Atwood's favorite deck? If you're surprised that one of the world's most brilliant and prolific writers knows how to read cards, you're not alone. Tarot has always been a guilty pleasure of mine, so I was happy to learn Atwood knows her Major Arcana.
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy