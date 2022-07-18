CAUTION: Mirror Gazing in the Dark Produces Apparitions

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

What is mirror gazing? There are two types, one type of mirror gazing is done in full light and the other is done in the dark or using very low light. One can help you meditate and help spiritually, mentally and physically—the other will scare the daylight out of you.

Mirror gazing in the dark or using low-level lighting is done by gazing into a mirror using your own face. When alone, in a dark or darkened room with a mirror, simply stare at your own face.

In a few minutes, you will start to see apparitions of strange faces. That's not all, most people start to hallucinate. Mirror gazers claim they start to see monsters, faces of deceased relatives and friends and even their own face starts to distort.

If you think this is a joke, the National Library of Medicine reports findings of strange things happening to participants of a 7-minute mirror gazing test under low illumination.

In normal observers, gazing at one's own face in the mirror for a few minutes, at a low illumination level, produces the apparition of strange faces. Observers see distortions of their own faces, but they often see hallucinations like monsters, archetypical faces, faces of relatives and deceased, and animals. -National Library of Medicine

If you do the experiment correctly, your senses of smell, sight, hearing and feeling will all be affected. And it could start as quickly as two minutes.