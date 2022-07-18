ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Starbucks Files Petition to Unionize

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zStG_0gj6O5rV00

A Lafayette Starbucks has filed a petition to unionize.

This is the second Starbucks location in Louisiana to file a petition to unionize. Starbucks which is located at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway filed the petition to unionize on July 8, 2022. The petition to unionize would include all full-time and part-time workers, along with shift managers.

Google Maps

This is not the first Starbucks store to file this petition as there are many stores throughout the United States that have already done so. A New Orleans store was the first to file a petition to unionize in the state and was officially unionized in June.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

The Lafayette store’s petition came after it filed a report with the NLRB alleging “unfair labor practices against Starbucks, including changes in terms and conditions of employment, and coercive statements (which can include threats or promises of benefits), and interrogation (which can include polling employees).”

The case related to the allegations is still considered open, according to the NLRB.

Six Reasons Your Coffee is Bitter

Image of

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Calif.-based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000 locations...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

An order of crawfish

Elks and Moose and Owls and Lambs all had fraternal orders in south Louisiana in 1913, but a critter that was already becoming iconic had none. That’s why some men in Abbeville decided it was time to create a social and fraternal organization recognizing the crawfish. “The whole purpose...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Suicide deaths of 2 area teens subject of lawsuit against social media companies

SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Social Media Victims Law Center announced Wednesday that it has filed three lawsuits—one against Meta Platforms, Inc., and two against Meta, Snap, Inc. and ByteDance—for the wrongful deaths of three Louisiana children. The lawsuits allege that Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Snap, Inc.’s Snapchat...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana Advocate#Google Maps
99.9 KTDY

Historic Business in Opelousas Reopens

A historic business in Opelousas has reopened. Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center was destroyed in May when a fire destroyed the building. Even though firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire the damage was done and the building that stood on LA 182 for almost seven decades was destroyed. However, the owners weren't going to let this piece of history be forgotten and they did everything they could to pick up the pieces and start over.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Aldi Announces Opening of Louisiana Ave Location

This is the third and final store that is planned for the Acadiana area. The first store to open is located in Lafayette off of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, the second store is in New Iberia on E Admiral Doyle Drive, and this store is located at 3210 Louisiana Ave. There...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Mayor-President Guillory Proposal for a new prison

Lafayette, La (KADN) - News of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposal for a new jail has been met with different views. "Take a look around for yourself. You would see there is so much room for improvement." "Jails are always one thing you have to worry about, especially when they are...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
L'Observateur

LaPlace Resident Hits Lotto Jackpot

LaPlace resident Natasha Chambers claimed the single Lotto jackpot-winning ticket for the July 13 drawing worth $2,755,227. She claimed the prize Thursday at the Lottery’s Baton Rouge headquarters and received $1,976,875.37 after state and federal tax withholdings. The ticket, which matched all six numbers, was purchased at Big River...
LAPLACE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Broussard Launches New Program for Children

Lemonade Day is coming to Brousard. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Lemonade Day Acadiana is taking place in Broussard. Lemonade Day is a free program that is designed to teach kids about entrepreneurship through starting, owning, and operating their very own business, a lemonade stand. This is a great way for children and parents to get together and not only teach children how to run a business but it is also a chance to spend quality family time together.
BROUSSARD, LA
99.9 KTDY

Urban Axe Throwing Opening in Lafayette

Have you been looking for a new place to go for a girl's night? Maybe even date night? Well, there is a new business that is opening in Lafayette that you may want to check out. Urban Axe Throwing is coming soon to the Lafayette area. This activity-based business is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

These 3 luxury homes in Acadiana are for sale for more than $2.5 million

High-end homes are a niche market. And while home sales in Acadiana have slowed overall, the market is still busy, local realtors say. "For a while, there were no open houses on a Sunday afternoon because everything was selling without that kind of effort," said Lisa Bucher, a realtor in Lafayette. "Now, we're seeing up to six or eight open houses on a Sunday."
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy