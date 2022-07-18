ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A's select catcher Daniel Susac in first round of 2022 draft

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the No. 19 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Athletics selected Arizona catcher Daniel Susac. In 64 games last season for the Wildcats, Susac batted .366/.430/.582 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI. He led the Pac-12...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Wiggins wishes he didn't get vaccinated despite Warriors title

Andrew Wiggins was crowned an NBA champion with the Warriors and named an All-Star for the first time in his career this past season, but he still has regrets about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you," he told Mark Carman...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Soderstrom
Person
Shea Langeliers
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Baseball America#Catchers#Athletics#Wildcats#Rbi#The New York Mets#Mvp
247Sports

Arizona 247 publisher sounds off on Arizona making the move to the Big 12

Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Look: MLB All-Star Game attendance not a good look for Dodgers fans

The All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase, yet Los Angeles had a tough time selling out Dodger Stadium for the event. Despite Clayton Kershaw literally taking the bump for the first inning of the All-Star Game, Dodgers and baseball fans had a tough time selling out the event, at least per photos. Perhaps it was a late-arriving crowd, but the proof is in the photographs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Big 12, Pac-12 Reportedly Make Decision About Possible Partnership

With the Big Ten and the SEC looking like the two most stable conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12 have been left to figure out their respective futures. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, you can forget about any partnership between the two leagues. Officials from the Big 12 reportedly told their Pac-12 counterparts on Monday that they do not wish to merge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
NBC Sports

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots. Green will be a more-logical...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy