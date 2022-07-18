ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

First Alert Weather Days extended through Wednesday due to dangerous heat

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzB59_0gj6NuOA00

First Alert Weather Days extended through Wednesday due to dangerous heat 02:48

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) Today was the start of a four-day stretch of First Alert Weather Days. Today, high temperatures reached 106º at DFW Airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAC40_0gj6NuOA00

Wow! The last time we were this hot was July 8 when DFW Airport reached 106º.

The dangerous heat won't be letting up for at least the next three days. So, First Alert Weather Days are posted through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awNRI_0gj6NuOA00

High temperatures will be around 107-108º each day. Feels-like temperatures could rise above 110º in a few communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDfSB_0gj6NuOA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4nrv_0gj6NuOA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RA24U_0gj6NuOA00

Late tonight into early Monday morning, a couple of showers/isolated storms could move in from the north.  We're not expecting much rain out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQvou_0gj6NuOA00

However, a few showers are expected mainly toward the Red River.  A couple of showers could push as far south as the Metroplex into early Monday morning. Right now, the rain chance is around 10-20%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtjgS_0gj6NuOA00

Temperatures won't be quite as hot by Thursday and Friday. Highs will "drop" to around 103 each afternoon.  We'll also have about a 10% chance of a shower Thursday and Friday.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

